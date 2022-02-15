Hilde Lee: Versatile pasta is a diner's dream

What a variety from which to choose! There are noodles, macaroni, rigatoni, spaghetti, vermicelli, fettuccini and many, many more.

All pasta begins with a dough or paste; “pasta” means paste in Italian. This paste is made by mixing ground grain or flour and liquid. The ingredients and proportions vary. Most Western pasta is made from finely ground wheat flour, while Asian pastas are based on rice, flour, or starches derived from potatoes, beans or even acorns. The dough may be colored, flavored and formed in many ways.

However pasta is prepared, all pastas have a subtle texture; they are perfect vehicles to be used in combination with almost any food. Some pastas give body to soups, some are coated with sauces, and some are mixed with meat, seafood or vegetables.

Today’s pasta is the result of a long process of accident and evolution that began well before recorded history. In the Middle East, 100 centuries ago, wheat grew wild in great abundance. By 9000 B.C., villages had been established near fields where wild grain was eventually domesticated. Historians say that this grain was harvested and then toasted to make it palatable.

This grain paste was then used to make dumplings. It was only a small effort to shape the mass into balls. By the third century, many cultures had some form of pasta. As civilizations developed, pasta became part of the language. Every country had a word for this string-like food — from noodles to knots.

For centuries, most pasta has been prepared simply by mixing wheat flour with eggs (and maybe some water) to form a dough. Breezy and warm Southern Italy had the perfect climate for drying mass-produced pasta outdoors. Only about 100 years ago, when manufacturing of pasta was modernized, did pasta factories come into existence.

In general, Americans were not dedicated pasta eaters. They were more familiar with dumplings. Although a pasta factory was established in Brooklyn in 1848, it was not until about 80 years later, when Italian immigrants arrived en masse in this country, that pasta appeared regularly on American dinner tables.

Eventually, a variety of sauces were developed for pastas. Cream- and butter-coated pastas and basil- and garlic-based blends became known as pesto sauces. In Asia, sauces with seafood, soy sauce and ginger became popular.

Many types of pasta offer little challenge to the diner. Small filled shapes, such as ravioli, or neatly segmented casseroles, such as lasagna, are easily handled with a fork and knife. Long strands of pasta such as spaghetti or linguini are harder to eat. Conveying the slippery strands to the mouth with dignity needs dexterity.

This problem had a light-hearted approach exemplified by a stock character named Pulcinella. Tradition saidshe traveled with troupes of Italian comedians who began touring the countryside in the 15th century. Pulcinella had a large hooked nose and ate continuously from a steaming bowl of pasta using his hands. In later years, Pulcinella evolved into the English puppet Punch, and his pasta bowl disappeared. He roamed the streets of Naples well into the 18th century.

This rather untidy technique of eating pasta is in contrast to the elegant Italian tradition of using a fork to eat pasta. This simple tool for pasta consumption came from Northern Europe. Until the 18th century, most people ate their food with the aid of a knife, a piece of bread for sopping up sauce, and sometimes a spoon. Italy, however, accepted the dainty Byzantine habit of eating with a fork as early as the 16th century.

And, with a fork and nothing else, eating long strings of pasta became a simple task. The fork, held vertically, should be pushed directly into the mass of pasta, quickly twirled to catch the strands in a neat bundle and immediately put in the mouth. No, Charlie, use the fork — not your fingers.