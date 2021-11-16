Hilde Lee: Turkey's origins ruffled a few feathers

‘I wish the eagle had not been chosen as the representative of our country,” Benjamin Franklin expressed on Jan. 26, 1784. Franklin felt that the eagle had bad moral character. He felt that the turkey was more respectable and a true native of America. He wanted the turkey on the American flag.

Although the first settlers found turkeys on the new continent, the birds were not limited to the United States, but also were prevalent in Mexico.

Going back more in history, turkeys were known to the Greeks. They were called meleagrides, because it was Meleager, king of Macedonia, who brought them to Greece (from where nobody knows) in about 3550 B.C. The Romans liked turkeys and raised them on their farms. But why did they disappear? Turkeys became so rare that they were put into cages. There were various explanations as to the sojourn of the turkey, none of which was true. One story placed turkeys in India.

The natives in the New World called the unknown bird “peru” and thought it came from India. None of the explorers had ever reported seeing turkeys before they arrived in the New World. Since the natives of the New World had no word for this bird, the Indians called it “peru,” from the place they thought it came from. It was logical, since the potato and tomato came from Peru.