Hilde Lee: Tailgating season serves up delicious memories

I am an avid football fan. When Allan and I were living in the San Francisco Bay area, we had season tickets to all of the 49er home games. We got to be friends with the people sitting around us and enjoyed many afternoons together. There were about 20 of us. One couple came from Fresno and dragged their specially built barbecue so that they could grill ribs, whole chickens, hamburgers or hot dogs.
For the 1 p.m. game, Nancy and Bob were always there at 11 a.m. with the barbecue lit up — rain or shine. We all saved parking places in the immediate vicinity. The parking lot guys had learned to rope off a certain number of places for the “Fresno Gang.” There was beer to go with the food, but the hard stuff was a no-no.
Potato salad, baked beans, and cornbread (warmed up) always were included in the fare and brought by various people. There were never food assignments, and one day we had only baked beans and the meat. From then on, telephone conversations about food were instigated on Wednesdays before the home game.
Food was not limited to the parking lot before the game. Since many of our seats were in close proximity to each other, during time outs, munchies were passed around. One Sunday before Christmas, it poured rain. The couple sitting in front of us passed around Christmas cookies decorated with bits of red and green candy. What a mess. The rain caused the cookies to shed their colored decorations on anyone who touched them. Fun — that’s what football and life are all about. I miss it and the joyous times we had.
We decided to drive out to San Francisco in December in the early 1990s and go to the playoff game with San Francisco and Dallas. We saw the Montana-to-Clark pass that won the game and put he 49ers in the Super Bowl. We drove back home to Virginia, arriving on a Tuesday before the Super Bowl on the coming Sunday. The next day we got a call from the 49ers’ office that we had been drawn to go to the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday. What do we do now?
I washed clothes, unpacked and repacked, and we drove to Florida. All accommodations in Miami were sold out. We found a vey nice motel in Naples, Florida, across the isthmus from Miami — a two-hour drive. And, of course, we had to take Snoopy. He had just the right attire for the occasion — a referees’ uniform complete with whistle. (Many of you know about our Snoopy. He is a stuffed animal and was Allan’s birthday present. In many instances, he is less trouble than a real dog, but just as much fun.)
No, our regular group did not get Super Bowl tickets, and we had to make do with a couple of hot dogs before the game. However, there were many, many barbecue groups in the parking lot. Did the 49ers win the game? Of course they did.
Although Allan has passed away, Snoopy and I still watch the 49ers and other games on TV.
What did I usually contribute to our tailgate barbecues? It varied between fried chicken and my Potato Salad with Black Olives. The potato salad I could make the day before, but the chicken I fried early in the morning and then put into a tin box to keep it moist and warm.
Especially on cold days, most people added a little hot sauce to the grilled meats.
Maybe they thought that a shot of spiciness would add warmth to their bodies.
The most famous hot sauce is Tabasco Sauce, invented by Edmund McIlhenny in Louisiana after the Civil War. When the family returned to their land after the war, few things had survived. However, the pepper plants in the kitchen garden were standing like soldiers that had survived the war. They were descendants of seeds given to McIlhenny by a friend returning from the Mexican-American War of 1846-47.
The outlook for the South was bleak after the Civil War. How could a family make a living? Food was scarce, and financial structures of the South had been destroyed. However, young McIlhenny began to bottle and sell a hot sauce made from the Mexican peppers growing on the family property. He named the sauce Tabasco, meaning “damp earth” in Spanish.
Tabasco was an instant success. By 1872, Mcilhenny opened an office in London to accommodate the flood of orders. In a future column I will try to tell you how Tabasco Sauce is made. Maybe you, too, have a plant in your garden that you can commercialize. Over the years, Tabasco Sauce has become a household item in American homes, almost so much so that it sits on the dinning table along with salt and pepper