Hilde Lee: Tailgating season serves up delicious memories

We decided to drive out to San Francisco in December in the early 1990s and go to the playoff game with San Francisco and Dallas. We saw the Montana-to-Clark pass that won the game and put he 49ers in the Super Bowl. We drove back home to Virginia, arriving on a Tuesday before the Super Bowl on the coming Sunday. The next day we got a call from the 49ers’ office that we had been drawn to go to the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday. What do we do now?

I washed clothes, unpacked and repacked, and we drove to Florida. All accommodations in Miami were sold out. We found a vey nice motel in Naples, Florida, across the isthmus from Miami — a two-hour drive. And, of course, we had to take Snoopy. He had just the right attire for the occasion — a referees’ uniform complete with whistle. (Many of you know about our Snoopy. He is a stuffed animal and was Allan’s birthday present. In many instances, he is less trouble than a real dog, but just as much fun.)

No, our regular group did not get Super Bowl tickets, and we had to make do with a couple of hot dogs before the game. However, there were many, many barbecue groups in the parking lot. Did the 49ers win the game? Of course they did.

Although Allan has passed away, Snoopy and I still watch the 49ers and other games on TV.