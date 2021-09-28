Hilde Lee: Sukiyaki boasts flavor and simplicity

I like the simplicity of Japanese cooking. The foods are simple, as is the preparation. The old saying “What you see is what you get” is very true. Even in Japanese restaurants, foods, particularly the main courses, are often cooked at the table.
I learned to enjoy and appreciate Japanese foods, since Allan worked off and on for many years in Japan. Sadly, his trips across the Pacific were not as frequent after we were married, since his project was almost finished. However, both of us continued our love of Japanese foods and our travels to that part of the world.
Japanese food is based on simplicity and freshness of ingredients. Cut off from much of the world, the important outside influences on Japanese cuisine were rice and also metal tools.
The type of rice that became dominant in Japan is a short-grained variety, and its grains tend stick together. Much of Japan’s cuisine takes for granted that rice is the means of transporting food from the plate to the mouth. Thus, rice is never a part of a dish, but served as a separate entity. Rice is even made into noodles by a technique introduced from China in the eighth century.
Japan has many prohibitions on meat eating. The first, from about 675, prohibits eating cattle, horses, dogs, monkeys and chickens. By the eighth and ninth centuries, eating any mammal was forbidden. Animals were not raised for meat as elsewhere in the world.
Thus, the Japanese eat lots of fish. Since the Japanese islands are surrounded by water, fresh fish can be found almost anywhere in Japan. Raw fish in thin slices has always been a popular food. The practice of dipping raw fish in soy sauce with wasabi became popular in the 17th century.
Sushi was quite different from what it is today. It was a way of preserving fish for several years. A small piece of fish was salted and rolled in rice flavored with vinegar and then left to cure. After it was preserved, the decomposed rice would be wiped off and the fish eaten.
Between 1600 and 1868, Japan closed its ports to all foreign traffic. However, it was during this time that the tea ceremony and kaiseki, a meal of several light courses, was developed. The meal was served in a tea house on elegant lacquer and pottery dishes. These meals were reserved for special occasions.
However, by tradition, a Japanese meal is rather plain and frugal. Four hundred years ago, with the emergence of the powerful samurai (warrior) class, excesses in food were considered vulgar. The samurai were often poor and often had very little food. Even the emperor or shogun did not have abundant food. Today, frugality remains part of the art of living.
Going through the countryside today by train or car, one is constantly seeing small plots of vegetables. Even the high-rise apartments have their own little plots to grow vegetables, many of which are used to cook a basic stock. Seaweed is used as a condiment, as is daikon radish.
Soy sauce is a relative newcomer to Japan and was not made commercially until the 16th century. Today, it is the most important seasoning.
How is eating different in Japan? Before the seventh century, the Japanese ate with their fingers. Then chopsticks, along with Buddhism, were introduced from China. Food was cut into small mouth-size pieces, dipped in a sauce and eaten. Spoons never caught on in Japan, as soup was sipped from a bowl.
Another unique feature of eating in Japan is that many people eat sitting on tatami mats on the floor. Very formal manners developed in the 16th century among the samurai class.
Cooking techniques in Japanese cuisine are very simple so that the foods’ ingredients can be appreciated.
There are some Japanese dishes that are quite unique. One is sukiyaki, a one-dish meal. It supposedly dates from the 19th century and is derived from the peasant’s way of cooking game on a hoe. Here is my version of sukiyaki. It is a fun meal, but an involved one. Everything must be ready to cook in an electric skillet or electric wok.
Sukiyaki
1½ pound tender, lean sirloin of beef in one piece
3 young green onions, thinly sliced
8 ounces small mushrooms, sliced
½ head Chinese cabbage, cut into chunks
2 blocks fresh tofu (bean curd) drained and cut into 1-inch cubes
8 ounces shirataki noodles, boiled in unsalted water and rinsed in cold running water
4 eggs
A piece of fresh beef suet
Cooking Sauce:
4 ounces shoyu (Japanese soy sauce)
5 tablespoons dashi
2 tablespoons sugar
Put the beef in the freezer for 45 minutes to make it easier to slice. With a very sharp knife, slice the beef horizontally against the grain, as thinly as possible.
Mix the ingredients for the cooking sauce together in a small jug. And put it on the dining table, together with 4 small bowls, each containing an unbroken egg. A cooking pan may be used at the table; I prefer an electric skillet and cook in the kitchen.
To cook the sukiyaki, heat the electric skillet or wok very hot. Take a piece of suet and run it around the inside of the skillet to grease the skillet. Add a quarter of the meat, followed immediately by the vegetables. Pour in enough cooking sauce to moisten the contents of the pan. Add some noodles and tofu. Stir and cook just long enough to cook the beef through and soften the vegetables.
While the sukiyaki is being cooked, each person breaks an egg into his bowl and beats it well with chopsticks. Pieces of beef and vegetables are taken from the pan and dipped into egg before being eaten.
The sukiyaki pan should be kept bubbling with sauce, meat and vegetables until everything is finished. Several small cooking batches are preferred so that the food will be hot until all food is served.