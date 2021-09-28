Hilde Lee: Sukiyaki boasts flavor and simplicity

Thus, the Japanese eat lots of fish. Since the Japanese islands are surrounded by water, fresh fish can be found almost anywhere in Japan. Raw fish in thin slices has always been a popular food. The practice of dipping raw fish in soy sauce with wasabi became popular in the 17th century.

Sushi was quite different from what it is today. It was a way of preserving fish for several years. A small piece of fish was salted and rolled in rice flavored with vinegar and then left to cure. After it was preserved, the decomposed rice would be wiped off and the fish eaten.

Between 1600 and 1868, Japan closed its ports to all foreign traffic. However, it was during this time that the tea ceremony and kaiseki, a meal of several light courses, was developed. The meal was served in a tea house on elegant lacquer and pottery dishes. These meals were reserved for special occasions.

However, by tradition, a Japanese meal is rather plain and frugal. Four hundred years ago, with the emergence of the powerful samurai (warrior) class, excesses in food were considered vulgar. The samurai were often poor and often had very little food. Even the emperor or shogun did not have abundant food. Today, frugality remains part of the art of living.