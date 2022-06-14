Hilde Lee: Strawberries delight from snacks to pies

Is bigger better? In the case of strawberries, that seems to be the case, as the strawberries in our markets are getting larger. They have not lost their flavor or their beautiful structure. The larger size makes them ideal for individual snacks.

I can think of no other fruit that is structured like the strawberry. The seeds are on the outside of the fruit. The fleshy berry to which these seeds are attached is a softened receptacle that often remains on the stem when the fruit is picked.

Wild strawberries are indigenous to both the old and the new worlds. They started to be cultivated in the 14th century and became a costly delicacy in Europe. The Alpine strawberry of northern Europe, both in white and red forms, and the green strawberry with its musky flavor graced the dessert plates of the aristocratic Europeans.

The next step in our story of strawberries is the colonization of the Americas. Explorers of North America found the wild, native (scarlet) strawberry, as well as larger, juicier berries. The pine strawberry, so named for its pineapple flavor, was prevalent in Chile. There were red, yellow, and white strawberries. By the 17th century, strawberries from Virginia became favorites for making jam.

French botanist Antoine Duchesne played a major development in the history of strawberries when he published his “Natural History of Fraisiers (strawberries)” in 1766. However, the English surpassed the French in the development of strawberries with Thomas Knight’s development of systematic strawberry breeding in 1821. Most modern varieties are produced from these seedlings. There are now hundreds of varieties of strawberries with a great variety of sizes and flavors.

Fresh cream is the traditional accompaniments to strawberries in England. Elsewhere in Europe, sour cream is preferred. In France and Italy, red wine is often used as an accompaniment to strawberries. And then there is strawberry shortcake for birthdays.

In the past several weeks, the produce department of Whole Foods has featured a packet of berries — blueberries, blackberries, raspberries — all in one container. I love berries and have enjoyed just stopping by my refrigerator and grabbing some to snack on.

One of my favorite desserts is my Strawberry Pie, regardless of the time of year. It is easy to make and a light ending to a meal. Every time I get invited to the neighbors’ house for dinner, I am asked to bring this pie. Bob sneaks a bite or two before the pie gets put in the fridge.

Strawberry Pie

1 (4 ounce) package strawberry gelatin

½ (8-ounce) container frozen dessert topping (such as Cool Whip), thawed

2 cups strawberries, hulled and cut into thick slices

1 (6-ounce) graham cracker crust (ready-made)

Place the gelatin in a bowl and pour 1 ²⁄³ cup boiling water over it. Stir to dissolve the gelatin. Let cool until it starts to congeal. (To speed up the congealing process, place the bowl with the slightly cooled gelatin into a larger bowl with ice water. It will take about 10 minutes to start congealing.)

Remove ½ cup of the slightly congealed gelatin to another bowl. Fold in the thawed dessert topping. Then spread this mixture into the graham cracker crust. Add the strawberries to the remaining gelatin and spoon on top of the pie. Chill for 3 hours. Serves 6.