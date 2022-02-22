Hilde Lee: Steak has remained popular over the years

How and why did early man decide to concentrate on eating beef? Historians tell us that long before written records were kept, man used cattle for food.

The magnificent paintings of great horned bulls in the prehistoric Lascaux caves in southwestern France show modern civilization the respect that has been given to these animals over the years. No one knows exactly when these animals were domesticated, but it must have been in pre-historic times.

The Neolithic Swiss lake dwellings of about 3,000 years ago reveal evidence (in wall paintings) of domesticated cattle. Before that, man may have followed herds of cattle.

In early times, animals played a dual role. They were not only a source of food,, but an object of worship. Eating the flesh of animals, which were offered to the gods, supposedly gave man divine strength. Whole bulls were roasted for the Grecian army. Eventually, more farming societies resisted eating their patient, hard-working companions. The Sumerians and early Minoans revered the bull, but had no objections to keeping cattle for food.

Cattle raising was practiced all over Europe. Alexander the Great added to his stock by importing 2,000 cattle from India. The Romans took their cattle north with them as they conquered new lands. They were masters of live-coal cooking. The word “steak” comes from Old Norse words meaning “to roast on a spit.” By the Middle Ages, when wealth was measured by one’s possessions, a large herd of cattle was a mighty status symbol.

Until the time of the Industrial Revolution, many free Englishmen earned their living from the land. They served their country voluntarily whenever needed. In 1669, it was noted that these strong men were great eaters of beef. And received large rations of beef daily. Hence, the name “beefeaters.”

It is curious that no cattle are native to North or South America. The bison, so common when the early settlers arrived on this continent, is the closest relative to the early wild cattle of Europe and Asia.

Shiploads of cattle, along with other supplies from Europe, were brought to the first American colonies. Cattle imported to the Southwest by the Spanish developed into Texas Longhorn. They were once the standard stock of western ranches.

Not to be outdone, Americans have contributed their share of making beef, the king of meat in this country. America’s contribution to the world of meat was the porterhouse steak.

Around 1814, restaurants lined the New York waterfront catering to ships’ crews and travelers. Since a meal and a glass of ale or porter was the fare, such places were referred at as “porterhouses.”

A certain Martin Morrison ran such a porterhouse, which became noted for steaks. Caught short one evening for a favorite customer, Morrison was forced to slice a steak from what was to be his family’s dinner roast. The customer was so pleased with this steak cut from the short loin that he ordered another, and thereafter always demanded such a cut. Thus, the porterhouse was born.

In 1854, the editors of Harper’s Weekly concluded, after a regional squabble as to what was America’s favorite food, that steak was the most universally enjoyed meal.

Modern breeds of beef have greatly improved this favorite meal.