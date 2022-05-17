Hilde Lee: Sprinkle a taste of history with salt

Like Mutt and Jeff go together, so do salt and pepper. What would our everyday food be without that sprinkling of salt and pepper (or maybe just salt) to bring out the delicate flavor of your favorite dish?

Many food historians claim that without salt, history would be different. The early Greeks revered salt as much as they worshiped the sun. The Via Salaria, or “salt road,” is one of the oldest roads in Rome and was used to transport salt, among other goods, in ancient days.

Many wars throughout the ages were won or lost because one side had captured the important salt cache or mine of the other side. Military experts, for instance, feel that if the South had been able to protect its salt “factories” in Virginia (Saltville in Southwest Virginia was one), the Confederacy could have held on much longer.

In the 19th century, the Erie Canal was called “the ditch that salt built,” because it was made partly to transport salt more easily and cheaply from Syracuse to Chicago.

Even some of our English language has the word salt as a basis. For example, the word “salary” comes from the Latin “salarium argentums,” or salt money, which was paid to Roman soldiers. The phrase, “He’s not worth his salt,” originated in ancient Greece where salt was used to buy slaves.

More than 20 billion tons of salt are produced annually in the United States. However, only 5% is used in food. The rest goes into industrial and chemical production. There are three basic methods to “harvest” salt in this country, the biggest being mining, followed by solar evaporation, and then vacuum panning.

Salt is mined similar to coal, from underground salt beds. After the salt is brought to the surface, it is crushed and reduced to its commercial size, which varies. All rock salt and salt used for industrial purposes is harvested this way.

However, solar evaporation has been used thousands of years to obtain salt. It is primarily used in areas where rainfall is scarce and there is plenty of sunshine and wind to dry the tiny slat particles. The California coast and the Great Salt Lake are two primary sources of salt in this country.

To harvest salt, salty sea or lake water is captured in shallow ponds where the hot sun and wind evaporate most of the water. (Menlo Park, where we used to live in California, had a long string of ponds where salt was evaporated.)

The most modern way of salt production involves pumping water into an underground salt deposit. The salt-saturated water is then recovered and treated with a device that works on the same principle as a double boiler. As the salt brine is vigorously boiled and agitated, it produces salt in the shape of small cubes.

The other natural occurring minerals of salt (about ¼ of the total composition) are removed so that pure sodium remains. Virtually all commercial salt produced in the United States is treated with about 2% of sodium silicoaluminate or magnesium carbonate. These are minerals that coat every grain of salt and keep it from absorbing too much moisture. Without this, salt would naturally clump in environments with high humidity.

In 1924, salt manufacturers began adding potassium iodine to their product, creating iodized salt. Once it came on the market, the occurrence of goiter was almost eliminated in this country.

In 1986, a law was passed that all food manufacturers must follow a standardized language referring to salt content in their products. Thus, terms like sodium free, very low sodium, reduced sodium, low sodium and unsalted began to appear on out food products.

What is sea salt? It is sometimes called bay salt. Because all salt comes from the sea, this new term has snob appeal. Technically, sea salt is salt that is evaporated naturally from seawater. The natural occurring minerals are usually removed from sea salt, the same as with table salt. Sea salt can be stronger or milder than table salt, depending on where it is made.

What is kosher salt? It is produced under conditions approved by the Orthodox Jewish faith. Decades ago, salt was cut with pork fat to allow it to flow easily, and thus required a designation that pork fat had been added.

“Salt to taste” can be a frustrating directive for the cook. However, everyone has a different perception of saltiness. Yes, salt can make many foods taste better.