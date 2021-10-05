Hilde Lee: Spicing up travel, power and history

In recent weeks we have had armchair traveled to different parts of the world, with emphasis on foods and their history. What did we find and what did we gain? New lands, different people and different foods.
I think that the biggest contributor to the advancement to civilization as far as food was concerned was the Crusades. They showed mankind that there was life and civilization beyond their front doors, so to speak.
Although we have not finished our food history trek throughout the world, let’s pause and see what food items started this whole exploration. What were the European explorers looking for? Yes, new lands to conquer, but there was something else. What was Columbus seeking, what had intrigued Prince Phillip of Spain?
Spices. Their discovery is a wonderful story.
Before the dawn of history, the earliest trading caravans of the Mediterranean were carrying salt and some spices from the Near East mainly India, to the Mediterranean area. There are early records of Egyptian spice expeditions to the east coast of Africa some 4,000 years ago. Particularly treasured were two aromatic barks — cinnamon and cassia. The Egyptians used them not only to flavor foods, but in cosmetics and important burial rites. The Bible mentions various spices, but where were they grown?
Many years later, the ancient Greek historian Herodotus asked the same question and came to the conclusion that cinnamon and other spices were grown around the Red Sea. There, birds would collect the cinnamon to build their nests. Somewhere along the line, snakes also figured prominently in this account.
However, it was the Roman historian Pliny the Younger who came close to the real story. Pliny’s investigation of the matter came about because, as a Roman treasury official, he became alarmed at the crisis in the balance of payments. The luxury-loving Romans, in order to secure supplies of eastern spices, were sending vast amounts of gold to India for spices — primarily cinnamon. Pliny remarked that this venture depended on female fidelity to fashion, as cinnamon was used as a perfume.
Around 1400, cloves and nutmeg had stories to tell. At the time, European ships could barely venture into the open ocean and were rarely out of sight of land. The idea of sailing around Africa was madness. Nobody knew if Africa had an end.
However, at the time, all the cloves in the world came from a tiny island lying on the equator between Borneo and New Guinea and Moluccas, or Spice Islands. All the world’s nutmegs grew on an island know as Banda, where Arab traders had come for thousands of years. Europeans did not have the slightest idea where that was.
In Chaucer’s time (1340 to 1400), powerful Venice ruled the Mediterranean. Much of her wealth came from agreements with Arab traders to control the spice trade. Ninety percent of the spices (along with gold and silver) passed through Venice. The Venetians grew rich but most of the rest of Europe suffered the excesses of the rich.
Far to the west, in the tiny kingdom of Portugal, one man decided to challenge the supremacy of Venice. Prince Henry’s plan was simple: find the end of Africa, sail around it all the way to India, and buy spices directly from the producers.
Henry was driven by not only his finding of spices, but by the hope of finding a Christian empire in the East. Unfortunately, Henry died before this was accomplished. However, the Portuguese developed new ships and methods of navigation that let them venture into the open ocean.
By the 1480s, the Portuguese had rounded Africa and were on a final push to India. This so worried Spain, Portugal’s neighbor and rival, that the Spanish decided to finance an Italian who claimed that he could reach India ahead of the Portuguese by sailing westward into the Atlantic.
In 1497, the Portuguese reached their goal — India. Their leader announced, “I have come for Christians and spices.” The discovery of this far-off world (both the Far East and the New World of the Americas) forever changed the eating habits of Europe.
Columbus caused confusing by calling the people he encountered in these new lands “Indians.” He also continued to establish confusion when he called two plants by the same name — peppers (the spice and the vegetable). Today, we still call the large mild red and green capsicums “peppers.”
Eventually, Spain and Portugal started to interfere with each other’s conquests to such an extent that the pope drew and imaginary line down the center of the Atlantic Ocean to separate their spheres of interest. Portugal could have all of the lands east of the line, while Spain could take those to he west.
The Spanish felt that their claim would be strengthen if the islands could be reached by sailing west, following Columbus’ original plan. The expedition of five ships and 230 men did sail around the world and return three years after they started. They reached the Spice Islands with only 18 sailors returning home.
By the middle of the 18th century, the desire for spices had slowed down. The spices of choice had changed, too. In the early years, cinnamon and cloves were most valued because cooking in Europe was limited to one pot. Eventually with new cooking methods came new uses of and blends of spices.