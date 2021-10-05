Hilde Lee: Spicing up travel, power and history

In recent weeks we have had armchair traveled to different parts of the world, with emphasis on foods and their history. What did we find and what did we gain? New lands, different people and different foods.

I think that the biggest contributor to the advancement to civilization as far as food was concerned was the Crusades. They showed mankind that there was life and civilization beyond their front doors, so to speak.

Although we have not finished our food history trek throughout the world, let’s pause and see what food items started this whole exploration. What were the European explorers looking for? Yes, new lands to conquer, but there was something else. What was Columbus seeking, what had intrigued Prince Phillip of Spain?

Spices. Their discovery is a wonderful story.

Before the dawn of history, the earliest trading caravans of the Mediterranean were carrying salt and some spices from the Near East mainly India, to the Mediterranean area. There are early records of Egyptian spice expeditions to the east coast of Africa some 4,000 years ago. Particularly treasured were two aromatic barks — cinnamon and cassia. The Egyptians used them not only to flavor foods, but in cosmetics and important burial rites. The Bible mentions various spices, but where were they grown?