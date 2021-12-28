Hilde Lee: Special process ensures a bubbly product

This Friday evening, many of you will be enjoying a glass of champagne to welcome in the New Year. Although many people have tried to simplify the process of making champagne less labor intensive and less costly, nothing compares with the original. So, let’s take a short look at it.

Riddling, disgorging, dosage, Brut — these are terms used in the making of champagne. No, you do not have to learn a new language to enjoy champagne. These and several others are terms used in the process of making champagne by the methode champenoise.

Very simply stated, methode champenoise is the traditional process for making champagne used in the Champagne region of France. It was perfected in the 1700s and 1800s. Today, in Champagne, it is the legally prescribed method and is strictly enforced by law. There are spot visitations by government officials to Champagne wineries to see that the rules are followed.