Hilde Lee: Special process ensures a bubbly product

This Friday evening, many of you will be enjoying a glass of champagne to welcome in the New Year. Although many people have tried to simplify the process of making champagne less labor intensive and less costly, nothing compares with the original. So, let’s take a short look at it.
Riddling, disgorging, dosage, Brut — these are terms used in the making of champagne. No, you do not have to learn a new language to enjoy champagne. These and several others are terms used in the process of making champagne by the methode champenoise.
Very simply stated, methode champenoise is the traditional process for making champagne used in the Champagne region of France. It was perfected in the 1700s and 1800s. Today, in Champagne, it is the legally prescribed method and is strictly enforced by law. There are spot visitations by government officials to Champagne wineries to see that the rules are followed.
When Allan and I spent a week in the Champagne region of France doing research for a book on champagne and visiting champagne wineries, we were “hosted” by a government official who followed us around for a week. He was very helpful, and by the end of the week, we got to be friends. Occasionally, with enough champagne to drink, he let slip some uncommon aspects of the champagne industry.
What is champagne and what makes it unique? Although sparkling wine comes in various price levels and quality, only sparkling wine made by the methode champenoise can be classed as champagne.
This method involves careful harvesting of the grapes. These grapes are either crushed in the field or immediately when they are brought into the winery. Usually there are two pressings, but only the juice of the first one is used in making champagne. There are also two fermentations.
Aging of the resulting wine (champagne) can take between one and six years, depending on the style and quality desired. Aging can take between one to six years, depending on the style of champagne.
Making champagne can be a very labor-intensive process, which to some extent has been mechanized. However, most of the French wineries prefer using the old tried-and-true methods.
Over the years, alternatives to the traditional methode champenoise have been developed. This was primarily to reduce labor costs and shorten the time to make champagne, but that is not true champagne — just sparkling wine.
My favorite champagne is Veuve Clicquot. It is a well-known French champagne and is available in some of our wine stores, including the wine section of Wegman’s.
Veuve Clicquot-Ponsardin was started in 1772 in Rheims, the wine region of France, by Philippe Clicquot. He was a textile trader who owned a vineyard and provided champagne to his most important customers. His son, Francois, married Nicole-Barbe in 1798 and took over his father’s business in 1801. He became sick and died suddenly in 1805.
Philippe Clicquot was crushed by the event and wanted to sell the business. However, his widowed daughter-in-law, who was only 27 years old, prevailed upon her father-in-law to let her take over — an undertaking almost unheard of in the 1800s.
Madame Clicquot-Ponsardin led the firm into international markets. She brought in as a partner, Eduard Werle, to whom she willed her share of the company when she died in 1866.
In the early 1800s, most champagnes were on the sweet side. To please the British customers, Madame Clicquot decided to produce champagne with minimum sweetness. From then on, champagne was made on the “dry side.” Sweet champagne continued to be produced by Clicquot, as well as most French wineries, to please the Russians, a majority of the clientele.
As I raise my glass of Veuve Clicquot, I wish you a Happy New Year.