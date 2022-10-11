 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hilde Lee: Spaghetti with cashews elegant but easy

  • 0

Even though the weather has gotten cooler, there are still enough warm afternoons for a cookout. It does not have to be elaborate — just a simple main dish and some trimmings. One of my favorites is some boiled spaghetti with one or two foods added. After all who wants to eat just plain, cooked spaghetti?

The following spaghetti recipe comes from Sicily. This spaghetti dish was served as a luncheon dish at a winery we visited on the slopes of Mount Etna. The view and atmosphere were as fantastic as this simple spaghetti, which included some broken pieces of cashew nuts and some sliced strawberries.

Nuts of any kind often tend to be an afterthought in many cuisines. They are a perfectly packaged food. There are few other foods that provide the concentrated and instant nourishment by simply cracking a shell and partaking of its contents. Yet the status of nuts in the human diet has changed over the years.

People are also reading…

A long time ago, acorns, beech nuts and chestnuts were at the top of staple foods in regions where they grew. In some regions of the world, they are still staple foods. The coconut and peanut have retained their importance because they grow where cereals are not cultivated.

In Europe, the place of nuts as a food ingredient has also evolved. In the very distant past, cooking with nuts (unless to get rid of some toxins) was very unusual. In medieval European court cooking, however, some almond milk was highly regarded because it could be used on Christian fast days in place of milk.

It was strange to find that almond milk occurred in English recipes of the medieval times twice as often as cow’s milk. Almond trees do not grow in England, but do in France. Almond milk had a certain snob appeal in England because the almonds had to be imported and were very costly. Today, almonds are used in confections — and are still quite costly.

Nuts reached the height of their popularity in Britain in Victorian times, when the serving of nuts at the end of a meal was a ritual. Nuts really only had one role: to go with the wine during dessert. It was thought very impolite to remove the husks of nuts prior to dessert. After all, nut shell removal was an unhurried affair.

One of the strangest foods in the world is the cashew. This sweet, plump, white kidney-shaped nut is the edible seed of a tropical evergreen tree. It is native to the tropical regions of the Americas and is found widely in India and equatorial Africa. Most of the cashews sold in the United States are imported from India.

Cashews have two parts. At the stem end is a cashew “apple.” This is the true receptacle for the fruit, which is the nut. Portuguese colonists, finding the cashew in Brazil, took it to Southeast Asia, where it was widely cultivated, but it also has spread to other tropical climates.

Cashews are used extensively in Chinese cuisine, besides being eaten out of hand. The texture is very delicate, and the flavor is similar to almonds. Most cashews for sale in our stores are roasted and salted, and then vacuum-packed in cans or jars.

Spaghetti with CashewsThis is a very simple recipe and can be varied by using different ingredients.

Simply cook 4 to 6 ounces of spaghetti in boiling water until done. Drain and add some warm chicken broth — just enough to moisten the pasta.

Then add some broken cashew pieces and toss to mix. Add some cut-up or sliced strawberries and serve as an appetizer or a side dish with meat.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buzz Bites: One for the books, and some treats on the way

This year's Pancakes for Parkinson's fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 on the University of Virginia's South Lawn. There will be music, a silent auction and all the flapjacks you can put away.

Spiced beef, salty cheese fill Turkey’s top street food

Spiced beef, salty cheese fill Turkey’s top street food

In street stalls and restaurants across Istanbul, cooks stretch dough paper thin and stuff it with spiced ground meat, greens and chewy white cheese. They cook these stuffed flatbreads, which are called gozleme (goh-ZLEM-ay), over the dome of a large griddle called a sac (SAHJ). To repeat it back home, the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street substitute ingredients easily found at any supermarket. They use tortillas instead of flatbread, spinach instead of bitter greens, and briny feta instead of the chewy cheese. Cooking ground beef with tomato paste and cumin builds flavor quickly. And they make sure to toast the stuffed flatbreads in the same skillet for extra flavor.

No-Cook Cooking: Seasonal treats bring out fans and foes

While some folks see candy corn as whimsical, festive and sweet, others object to the waxy texture or the prominent honey flavor. While some folks look forward to toasting a baking sheet of pumpkin seeds as a bonus treat after carving the perfect jack-o'-lantern, others think those slippery green ovals should go straight from the stringy pumpkin guts to the compost pile.

No-Cook Cooking: Find your own comfort level with Southern shortcuts

It has never been easier to serve Southern favorites for breakfast. You don't have to spend hours pounding dough for biscuits and browning flour for peppery buttermilk gravy before leaving for a long day at work unless you want to and it feeds your soul. And thanks to national brands and distribution hubs that spread traditional flavors across the country, you don't even have to be Southern to start the day with a decent down-home breakfast. 

Buzz Bites: Doughnut fans celebrate National Coffee Day

Buzz Bites: Doughnut fans celebrate National Coffee Day

Twenty members of the Virginia Cider Trail will be presenting fall events through Nov. 25, including Albemarle CiderWorks, Blue Toad Hard Cider, Bold Rock Nellysford Cidery, Bryant's Cider, Coyote Hole Ciderworks and Potter's Craft Cider.

Pumpkin Spice Martini? Autumn cocktails can get creative

Pumpkin Spice Martini? Autumn cocktails can get creative

Apple pie! Pumpkin spice! Buttered rum! This is how writer J.M. Hirsch embraces autumn at his home bar. Cocktails flavored for fall don’t need to taste brooding or heavy. You can harness the ingredients we associate with the season to craft cocktails that are light and bright, yet also satisfying. The change of seasons is also an opportunity to explore liquors you might not normally be drawn to. Hirsch likes the unexpected ways that liquors can be transformed depending on how they are mixed. You can experiment and discover drinks you never knew you would enjoy. Or as he puts it, this is where “I don’t like rum” becomes “I like rum when...”

Buzz Bites: Mark your calendars for all things apple

Carter Mountain Orchard's 10th annual Fall into Fun Festival, the official opening of the apple orchards and pumpkin patch for the season, is back all day Saturday and Sunday. There will be live music by Max Mandu, plus apple butter making, face painting and plenty of fresh apple cider doughnuts and hot apple cider.

Watch Now: Related Video

Harvey Weinstein faces sexual assault trial in L.A.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert