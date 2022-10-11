Hilde Lee: Spaghetti with cashews elegant but easy

Even though the weather has gotten cooler, there are still enough warm afternoons for a cookout. It does not have to be elaborate — just a simple main dish and some trimmings. One of my favorites is some boiled spaghetti with one or two foods added. After all who wants to eat just plain, cooked spaghetti?

The following spaghetti recipe comes from Sicily. This spaghetti dish was served as a luncheon dish at a winery we visited on the slopes of Mount Etna. The view and atmosphere were as fantastic as this simple spaghetti, which included some broken pieces of cashew nuts and some sliced strawberries.

Nuts of any kind often tend to be an afterthought in many cuisines. They are a perfectly packaged food. There are few other foods that provide the concentrated and instant nourishment by simply cracking a shell and partaking of its contents. Yet the status of nuts in the human diet has changed over the years.

A long time ago, acorns, beech nuts and chestnuts were at the top of staple foods in regions where they grew. In some regions of the world, they are still staple foods. The coconut and peanut have retained their importance because they grow where cereals are not cultivated.

In Europe, the place of nuts as a food ingredient has also evolved. In the very distant past, cooking with nuts (unless to get rid of some toxins) was very unusual. In medieval European court cooking, however, some almond milk was highly regarded because it could be used on Christian fast days in place of milk.

It was strange to find that almond milk occurred in English recipes of the medieval times twice as often as cow’s milk. Almond trees do not grow in England, but do in France. Almond milk had a certain snob appeal in England because the almonds had to be imported and were very costly. Today, almonds are used in confections — and are still quite costly.

Nuts reached the height of their popularity in Britain in Victorian times, when the serving of nuts at the end of a meal was a ritual. Nuts really only had one role: to go with the wine during dessert. It was thought very impolite to remove the husks of nuts prior to dessert. After all, nut shell removal was an unhurried affair.

One of the strangest foods in the world is the cashew. This sweet, plump, white kidney-shaped nut is the edible seed of a tropical evergreen tree. It is native to the tropical regions of the Americas and is found widely in India and equatorial Africa. Most of the cashews sold in the United States are imported from India.

Cashews have two parts. At the stem end is a cashew “apple.” This is the true receptacle for the fruit, which is the nut. Portuguese colonists, finding the cashew in Brazil, took it to Southeast Asia, where it was widely cultivated, but it also has spread to other tropical climates.

Cashews are used extensively in Chinese cuisine, besides being eaten out of hand. The texture is very delicate, and the flavor is similar to almonds. Most cashews for sale in our stores are roasted and salted, and then vacuum-packed in cans or jars.

Spaghetti with CashewsThis is a very simple recipe and can be varied by using different ingredients.

Simply cook 4 to 6 ounces of spaghetti in boiling water until done. Drain and add some warm chicken broth — just enough to moisten the pasta.

Then add some broken cashew pieces and toss to mix. Add some cut-up or sliced strawberries and serve as an appetizer or a side dish with meat.