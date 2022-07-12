Hilde Lee: Simplicity and care shine in Japanese cuisine

It was Marco Polo and the Italians who first ventured across the vast lands of Asia to China and back. They brought back numerous goods that were unknown to the rest of the world at that time.

But what about Japan? Did it have the same culinary ingredients and techniques as those of the nearby mainland? Yes, and no. They both used wok cooking, but different techniques and ingredients.

Portuguese traders and missionaries arrived in Japan in the 16th century. At that time, there was a fascinating exchange of culinary ideas between the two nations before the Japanese decided to close their doors to outside influence and interference. This isolation lasted from the 17th century to the end of the 19th century. It was known as the Edo period, with the capital being moved from Kyoto to Tokyo.

The exchange of culinary and other ideas between Portugal and Japan started with Henry the Navigator, prince of Portugal, in the early 15th century. Although he never went to sea, he formally sponsored oceanic exploration and new navigation techniques. All of these efforts were designed to bring profit into Portugal through trade.

At first these voyages went down the west coast of Africa, where the explorers picked up ivory, gold, and slaves to exchange for horses and firearms. Eventually, these voyages made a direct line to India and then China for silks, porcelain, perfumes and gemstones — all luxury items for the Europeans.

During these encounters the Portuguese were impressed with the hospitality of the Japanese and their elegant ways of eating. The Japanese had very refined table manners, whereas the Portuguese were still eating with their hands.

There were very few Portuguese foods that the Japanese found appealing. Some candies have remained popular, particularly caramels.

Traditional Japanese cooking, today, is very difference than in the past century. Today, the Japanese like curry and pasta. However. even today traditional meals always include rice, even at breakfast. The protein for the meal is always fish. Meat eating was introduced from the West.

Seaweed plays a very large role in Japanese cuisine, not only as an outside casing for food but also as a vegetable. Mushrooms are highly prized, including shiitake and enoki.

The quality of the ingredient is the most important, so that the natural flavor is preserved and not hidden in the cooking method.

Traditional Japanese cooking is not the norm today, but when it is served it is unchanged from the past. At each meal there are usually some kind of pickles, not like Western style. The Japanese pickles are fermented on a bed of rice, which makes them salty and not quite sour.

Japanese cooking is very simple, but the labor that goes into the preparation is amazing. The meal may recall a particular season. It is a poetic approach to food.

Most Japanese and Chinese food is simple to prepare. Much of the time is spent in the chopping of ingredients, and of course, having the ingredients on hand.

Beef with Mushrooms

■ 4 green onions, sliced

■ 3 tablespoons cooking oil

■ 1 ¼ pounds lean beef, cut into ¼-inch slivers

■ 2 tablespoons soy sauce

■ ½ pound mushrooms, sliced thin

Saute the onion in hot oil until soft. Add the beef, and sauté for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Push the meat to one side of the skillet, stir in the soy sauce. Add the mushrooms and sauté in pan juices until tender. Mix with the meat. Cook covered over moderate heat for about 3 minutes. Serves 4.