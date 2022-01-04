Hilde Lee: Roquefort cheese lends tangy richness to dip

I got curious at the checkout counter at the grocery store the other day and noticed that no one was buying cheese. Don’t people eat cheese anymore, or even cook with it? Cheese is made in almost every region of the world where there are milk-producing animals. What’s a hamburger without a slice of cheddar on top?
Allan and I became very cheese oriented when we spent a week in the Larzac region of southern France. It is not a large area, but it is one of the prime producers of Roquefort cheese. Since the 15th century, the town of Roquefort and the pastures around it have had a monopoly on the fabrication of Roquefort cheese.
While in southern France one year, we stayed at a charming hotel over the Christmas holidays. It had been an abbey with tiny rooms, or suites with a tiny sitting room and bedroom. However, its large bathroom with its magnificent shower was a pepper-upper after a day of touring. A small table in the sitting room provided a place for breakfast. The huge dining room in the administration building was as eye-catching as the food. We rented a car and spent the week touring the area known for its Roquefort cheese.
Roquefort cheese is made from the milk of the Larzac breed of sheep and ripened in the caves of Combalon in southern France. From late November until mid-spring, about 700,000 sheep get milked twice a day. The cheese factories work 24 hours to turn raw milk into blue-veined Roquefort cheese.
Many people do not like Roquefort cheese because it smells. It has that very slight odor, because bland sheep’s-milk curd is infected with a mold that runs through it in blue-green veins, giving the cheese a tangy taste. This livens up the high-butterfat creaminess of the sheep’s milk. This milk is rare and worth about 35 times more than ordinary cow’s milk.
Roquefort cheese has a long history in France, and in many parts of Europe. By the early 15th century, Roquefort-sur-Soulon (in southern France) had become well established as a cheese-making area. In 1411, King Charles VI conferred monopoly rights to the area’s cheese makers and, in 1666, Parliament passed a law making sellers of counterfeit Roquefort subject to severe punishment.
Strict government regulations govern the making of French Roquefort cheese. The milk must come from Lacaune sheep in six French southern districts — all within a 60-mile radius. The sheep must get three-quarters of their food on the farm. Milk cannot be stockpiled and must be used with 24 hours.
Lacaune are not the cuddly kind of sheep we might imagine. They are tough animals with little wool. They are well-conditioned to their life in the mountains where they live. They do not really produce a great amount of milk, but what they do produce is very rich in butter fat and proteins.
Deep in the mountains, at the laboratories of the Roquefort Society, the milk of the Lacaune sheep are subject of carefully analyzes. A resulting mold is taken to the dairy and becomes part of the cheese-making process. This mold, which once grew naturally, is now partially induced by sprinkling it in powdered form on the curds as they are being labeled. For the three months period of ripening each cheese is wrapped in foil. It takes about three months to make a loaf of Roquefort cheese.
Roquefort cheese has a flavor all of its own. Thus, it is an ideal accompaniment to wine. However, it also pairs well with pineapple, as in this dip.
Roquefort Cheese Dip
■ 1 1/2 cups Roquefort cheese, at room temperature
■ 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
■ 1/3 cup sour cream
■ 8 ounces crushed pineapple, well drained
■ 1 teaspoon chopped parsley
Mash the cheese and blend with the mayonnaise and sour cream. Finely chop the pineapple and add to the cheese. Sprinkle the parsley on top. Spoon into a serving dish and chill for an hour. Serve with crackers.