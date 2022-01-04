Hilde Lee: Roquefort cheese lends tangy richness to dip

I got curious at the checkout counter at the grocery store the other day and noticed that no one was buying cheese. Don’t people eat cheese anymore, or even cook with it? Cheese is made in almost every region of the world where there are milk-producing animals. What’s a hamburger without a slice of cheddar on top?

Allan and I became very cheese oriented when we spent a week in the Larzac region of southern France. It is not a large area, but it is one of the prime producers of Roquefort cheese. Since the 15th century, the town of Roquefort and the pastures around it have had a monopoly on the fabrication of Roquefort cheese.

While in southern France one year, we stayed at a charming hotel over the Christmas holidays. It had been an abbey with tiny rooms, or suites with a tiny sitting room and bedroom. However, its large bathroom with its magnificent shower was a pepper-upper after a day of touring. A small table in the sitting room provided a place for breakfast. The huge dining room in the administration building was as eye-catching as the food. We rented a car and spent the week touring the area known for its Roquefort cheese.