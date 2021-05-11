Hilde Lee: Rice cherished around the world for nourishment, versatility

Many us like a starch to accompany a meat or seafood entrée. Although a number of vegetables could fill that bill, in our present civilization there are three main starch foods — potatoes, pasta and rice. I suspect that rice may be the oldest of the three. All originated in different parts of the world; two were grown and the third (pasta) created by man.
More than half of the people of the world eat rice as the main part of their diet. Rice is so important that the word actually means “food” in Japanese and Thai. No matter how much food a Japanese or Chinese has eaten, he does not feel full until he has eaten some rice. In some cultures, rice is thrown at a newly married couple as a symbol of fertility and to wish them good luck.
Several years ago, while traveling in Japan, I was amazed at the number of small rice paddies around the high-rise condominiums. “Each of those paddies belongs to individual owners of the condos,” the guide told us. The condo owners can grow other vegetables, but a certain area of each plot must be devoted to rice. This type of farming is the norm for the Japanese, even in the countryside.
Thus, it is no wonder that half of the world’s rice is eaten within five miles of where it is grown. Ninety-three percent of the world’s production of rice comes from Asia, with only about 2% from the United States. Even with the small U.S. production levels, we export more than two-thirds of our rice crop to about 100 countries.
With the diversity of world cuisine, Americans have become more rice conscious. In the past 20 years, the national consumption of rice has increased about 5% each year. The per capita consumption of rice is highest in the parts of the United States near where rice is grown, like Charleston, South Carolina; Louisiana; and Texas — about 26 pounds per year. By contrast, the Japanese eat about ½ pound of rice per day, and the Chinese about 1 pound per day.
Rice is an ancient plant. An early reference to it appears in 28OO B.C. when a Chinese emperor established a ceremony for its planting. However, the planting of rice may be much older. Ancient historians are not sure whether rice originated in China, India or Thailand. It has been an important crop in those countries for thousands of years. From the Far East, the cultivation of rice spread to the Middle East, where it was first cultivated in the Euphrates Valley in 400 B.C.
Although rice had been cultivated and eaten in the Far East for centuries, it did not appear in Europe until about 900 A.D. That was when the Moors of the Middle East took rice that was being grown in North Africa to Spain.
A few hundred years later, in 1475, rice spread to Italy. One of the earliest European recipes using rice was “rys Lombarde,” a dish that was made with spices and hard-cooked egg yolks. In 1574, the Italians invented a new dish for rice — risotto alla Milanese. It is a creamy rice dish flavored with saffron and broth. This dish is still very popular not only in Milan, but all over Italy.
Rice is mentioned in one of the earliest cookbooks, “Le Viandier by Taillevent,” published in France in the 14th century. In spite of rice’s early popularity, the French disliked it so much that during the famine of 1870 in Paris, when zoo animals were slaughtered to feed starving people, rice remained untouched.
The first time rice appeared in America was in 1671, when Dr. Henry Woodward planted it in Virginia. Since the good doctor did not know how to clean the rice, it remained a curiosity.
In 1694, a Dutch ship sailing from Madagascar to England ran into a storm and landed in Charleston, South Carolina, for repairs. The grateful captain gave the dockworkers a bag of rice. He also told them how to plant and care for it and how to cook and eat the little seeds. By 1698, 60 tons of rice were exported from the Carolinas to England.
The success of the rice crop was due to the marshy land and climate, which was perfect for rice cultivation. Since rice is a labor-intensive crop, the Carolina plantation owners were able to supply the enslaved workers to grow the rice. Until the Civil War, rice was the most important crop of South Carolina. Today, six states — Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Missouri, Texas and Mississippi — account for more than 99% of the rice grow in the U.S..
Rice needs a lot of water. It takes 300 gallons of water to produce 1 finished pound of rice. That is why it is usually grown along shores of rivers or tidal basins — or in special garden plots like the ones near those high-rise condos in Japan’s large cities.
Wherever rice is cultivated, the method is the same.. The seeds are sown in the spring, and after a few weeks, the seedlings are transplanted by hand to paddies or rice fields, which are flooded with water. After the plant reaches about 4 feet in height, the rice is harvested.
In a large framing operation, the rice paddies are drained mechanically and the rice is harvested. It is then cleaned and pieces of dirt and stalks are removed. Next, the inedible hull is removed in shelling machines. At this stage, it is brown rice. Another step removes the brown shell. We could take up another column describing the hull removal and how rice is used to make beer. Anheuser-Bush is the largest single user of rice in the United States.
Well, I am not going to drink my rice, but will use it accompany a wide variety of dishes — from Asian to European and to Mexican, as well as family chicken dinners.
Next time we get into a “ricey” mood, we’ll talk about the different kinds of rice. What is converted rice?