Hilde Lee: Rice cherished around the world for nourishment, versatility

Many us like a starch to accompany a meat or seafood entrée. Although a number of vegetables could fill that bill, in our present civilization there are three main starch foods — potatoes, pasta and rice. I suspect that rice may be the oldest of the three. All originated in different parts of the world; two were grown and the third (pasta) created by man.

More than half of the people of the world eat rice as the main part of their diet. Rice is so important that the word actually means “food” in Japanese and Thai. No matter how much food a Japanese or Chinese has eaten, he does not feel full until he has eaten some rice. In some cultures, rice is thrown at a newly married couple as a symbol of fertility and to wish them good luck.

Several years ago, while traveling in Japan, I was amazed at the number of small rice paddies around the high-rise condominiums. “Each of those paddies belongs to individual owners of the condos,” the guide told us. The condo owners can grow other vegetables, but a certain area of each plot must be devoted to rice. This type of farming is the norm for the Japanese, even in the countryside.