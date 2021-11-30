Hilde Lee: Pumpkin bread reflects versatility of squash family

Somebody asked me the other day if there are any winter vegetables. I thought for a few minutes and said, “Oh, yes, there are a variety, many of which most of us do not use.” They belong to the squash family — pumpkins, gourds and even peppers can be included in the selection. The original home for edible squashes was and still is South and Central America.

However, by 1000 BC, squashes had traveled up to North America. Many beautiful shapes and varieties of squash were developed in this country by the natives in the Southwest, and as well as in the Northeast.

Scientists tell us that the turban squash originated in Brazil. It was brought to the United States in 1824. Other squashes were also named “turban.” The Hubbard squash originated in the West Indies. To try and trace the origins and names of early squashes is like playing roulette.

Squash was probably the very first food cultivated by the American Indians and made up what is called the Indian triad — maize, beans and squash. These three were the basis of the Indian diet in both Americas — North and South. In the Indian burial mounds of Ohio, Kentucky, and northwestern Virginia, squash seeds were uncovered. Squash was being cultivated by the Pueblo Indians of the southwestern Untied States at least 2,000 years ago.