Hilde Lee: Printing press took foodways around the world

The basic outlines of Italian cuisine at the start of the 16th century were inherited from the Middle Ages, with the heavy use of spices, sugar, and sauces, many of which were based on vinegar.

There is another very important series of events that had a profound effect on the eating habits across Europe — the Reformation. At the start of this early modern period, there were considerable abuses of the medieval church. Many patrons were concerned that the church had lost its original spiritual intentions. The rift in the church also brought about criticism of the dogma, and food also came under attack.

In the Reformed traditions (which included the rules of the English, New England Puritans and French Huguenots), fasting did not disappear, but it changed into a communal event. No food was ever forbidden. There was no separation of milk, butter and dairy products from meat. Fish and vegetables were eaten in season.

European cuisine blossomed in the 16th century. The great courts of Florence and the marriage of Catherine de Medici to King Henry II of France brought Italian cuisine to Europe. Artichokes and melons and drinking iced wine became the rage. New vegetables, many from the Far East, found their way into everyday menus.