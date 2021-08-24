Hilde Lee: Printing press took foodways around the world

It was the Renaissance of 16th-century Italy that began our modern style of cuisine. Populations began to travel more and adapt new cooking techniques. Dairy products and cheeses received more attention. Fish was prepared in dozens of ways, with multiple sauces. It was the beginning of modern cuisine.
The Renaissance was a time when people began to travel and seek out old manuscripts relating to food. They went to old monasteries and long-discarded libraries looking for hand-written books. A perfect example is the hand-written Roman cookbook attributed to Apicius, written in 400 in Rome. It was eventually published in the 1400s.
This brings us to one of the most important inventions in the world of cooking — the printing press. No longer did a text of food instructions or recipes have to be copied by hand. Printed recipes speed up the pace of change in cooking. It also brought about standardized recipes and ingredients and food related topics, such as diet, herbs, and even table manners.
Marsilio Ficino of Florence wrote a book in the 15th century called “De Vita (On Life).” It was mostly a diet book of things that scholars should eat to help them stay healthy. One idea that Ficino put forth is the power of a given form (shape of a vegetable, for instance) determines the power of the item and its effect on the person consuming it. Apart from the recipes, there were all sorts of advice about sleeping, sex and work in the book.
The basic outlines of Italian cuisine at the start of the 16th century were inherited from the Middle Ages, with the heavy use of spices, sugar, and sauces, many of which were based on vinegar.
There is another very important series of events that had a profound effect on the eating habits across Europe — the Reformation. At the start of this early modern period, there were considerable abuses of the medieval church. Many patrons were concerned that the church had lost its original spiritual intentions. The rift in the church also brought about criticism of the dogma, and food also came under attack.
In the Reformed traditions (which included the rules of the English, New England Puritans and French Huguenots), fasting did not disappear, but it changed into a communal event. No food was ever forbidden. There was no separation of milk, butter and dairy products from meat. Fish and vegetables were eaten in season.
European cuisine blossomed in the 16th century. The great courts of Florence and the marriage of Catherine de Medici to King Henry II of France brought Italian cuisine to Europe. Artichokes and melons and drinking iced wine became the rage. New vegetables, many from the Far East, found their way into everyday menus.
In 1570, about the same time as the Council of Trent, Bartolmeo Scappi’s “Opera” was published. Scappi was the chef to two popes and several cardinals. The book was the largest and most detailed cookbook written at the time. The recipes were precise, clearly worded and described in great detail. (An English translation is still on the market.) One of the most interesting recipes in Scappi’s book is how to make couscous, which came from North Africa.
Not to be outdone by the Italians, the Spanish entered the cooking field with the marriage of Ferdinand of Aragon and Isabella of Castile.
Religion for the Spanish provided the strongest elements of national identity, as did the national cuisine. Pork, rabbit and shellfish became excepted foods.
The era of Don Quixote, in the 17th century, partly explains the interest in Spanish cuisine at the time. The Spanish were always eager to try new foods from the New World.
The first Spanish cookbook was written by Francisco Montino in 1611. He was the chef to King Phillip III and had great resources at his disposal. The vast majority of Montino’s recipes were for elegant pies, little meatballs and other foods that could be classed as finger food for the king’s parties. They were probably the ancestors of tapas.
Montino’s recipe for Pork Chorizos is typically Spanish. At the time recipes were not strictly focused on the amount of each ingredient. A descendant of this recipe still survives in Italy and among Italian Americans. The flavor combination speaks of centuries when sweetness was still in vogue with meat. Tastes change over the years.
Pork ChorizosTake pork meat that has more lean than fat, and put it in a marinade of just wine with a touch of vinegar. The meat should be cut into little radish-sized knobs, and the marinade should be sparing, no more than to cover. Season with spices and salt and let it sit for 24 hours. Cook the pork pieces in water them in water. These pork pieces can be kept all year and should have a sense of vinegar.