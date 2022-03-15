Hilde Lee: Potatoes are more than meets the eye

I was amazed to learn that of the more than 300,000 plants on Earth, only 6,000 are edible. Even many of those plants only became familiar to the Europeans after discovery of trade routes to Asia and the explorations of North and South America. Even with this huge number of plants, 150 of those are widely consumed.

Today, many of these 150 food plants are grown on commercial farms, with half of them finding their way to the grocery stores. Even fewer are regular items on the home dinner table, particularly root vegetables

Many people have always thought that root vegetables are fattening. They really are not, but the cook makes them that way by adding too butter or other fat in their preparation.

Root vegetables are full of fiber, vitamins, minerals, proteins and other indispensable nutrients. Each and every one has been designed by nature to be like a miniature utility company that manufactures, produces and stores up energy in their leaves and stems. Thus they are important to our well being and have their place in history.

One of the most frequently used (and loved and hated) of the root vegetables is the potato. The great potato famine in Ireland might never have occurred if the explorer Pizarro had not traversed the Andes Mountains four centuries earlier.

In these Andes Mountains, Pizarro discovered South American Indians cultivating plants at elevations of 10,000 feet. The plants were very small, with roots about the size of a peanut.

Pizarro bout some of the plants back to southern Europe, where they were grown as ornamental plants. Eventually, potatoes became known for what they are: a plant that provides more energy and protein for the human body in a shorter time than any other crop, such as soybeans, corn or wheat. Even in very poorly irrigated or arid soil, potatoes yield about 10,000 pounds of food per acre.

For some reason or other, man has considered root crops to be inferior food for inferior people. However, the most expensive, glamorous, exotic and rare food — the truffle — grows underground. And, when “foodies” want a satisfying snack, they reach for a bag of potato chips. Over the years, other foods, such as roasted heads of garlic, butter-fried onions, and sweet potato chips have joined the favorite food list. Thus, root vegetables have come out of the closet — or, in this case, the cellar.

Most root vegetables have been consumed for thousands of years — at first through foraging and gathering, and eventually by cultivation. Once humans took up agriculture, about 10,000 years ago, roots became crops wherever he settled. Many of these root vegetables easily took to new soil and climate wherever people settled.

Why do we call these vegetables roots when many are not roots at all? They are swollen stems and food storage organs that grow beneath the earth or water. They are classified as bulbs, corms, rhizomes, roots, fungi or tubers.

Let’s just take one of those: Roots are typically parts of the plant that look like roots — underground swollen stems that give birth to new roots and stems. They can be hair-like or fleshy.

Tubers, on the other hand, are swollen tips of underground stems that store energy in the form of starch to support new growth from their “eyes.”

Fungi are primitive plants that live on the decaying remains of other plants. The truffle is one of those organisms. It grows beneath the earth with roots of a few trees, like oaks.

Let’s briefly look at one of those roots — the potato. Per unit of land, potatoes provide more protein and calories than any other food crop — five times more than wheat, corn, or soybeans. However, only the tubers of the potato are harmless. All other parts of the plant contain poisonous substances. Even though there are 2,000 species of potatoes, only eight are cultivated.

Like many other new foods, potatoes gained a reputation for having curative powers. They were prescribed for gout, sunburn and toothache.

In 1580, American explorers and settlers brought the potato to the attention of Queen Elizabeth, who was indifferent to them. The scarcity of wheat in the 1830s in Ireland turned the population to the new tuber — the potato. A century later, the Irish were consuming eight pounds of potatoes per capita almost every day.

When did potatoes arrive in this country? We’ll leave that until next week, along with a potato sauce for pasta.