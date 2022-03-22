Hilde Lee: Potato salad recipe brings to mind the spud's rich history

Potatoes were not always a favorite vegetable. However, as Spanish explorers in South America discovered, eating potatoes prevented the sailors from having scurvy. Thus, as soon as the Spanish began shipping back the wealth plundered from the Peruvian mines along with potatoes, this new vegetable began to be cultivated on both sides of the Atlantic.

South American Indians had found potatoes beneficial and began cultivating them. As with the discovery of new ideas, there were always some who doubted the worth of potatoes. Even in the 18th century, potatoes were blamed for causing all kinds of diseases, such as syphilis, leprosy and, of course, indigestion. Potatoes were banned in some places well into the 18th century.

At the end of the 18th century, potatoes began to receive some respect as viable produce. A French chemist, Antoine Parmentier, declared that potatoes were edible. As a prisoner in Germany during the Seven Years’ War in Germany, Parmentier subsisted mainly on potatoes and wrote a paper about their health-giving qualities.

When Ben Franklin, who was ambassador to France, dined with Parmentier, he was served several potato courses. Even the after-dinner liqueur was made with potatoes.

Potatoes began to be accepted in Europe in the late 1500s, when Sir Walter Raleigh brought them to the attention of Queen Elizabeth I.

If England was slow to accept the virtues of potatoes, Ireland, only 60 miles across the sea, welcomed them. When Oliver Cromwell invaded Ireland in 1649 and destroyed all of the food crops, the potato, hidden from view, survived. The crafty little tubers could easily be hidden. Many believed that the potato sheltered the Irish people from oppression.

It is no wonder that a century later, the Irish were consuming about eight pounds of potatoes per capita, not in a week, but in a day. There is an old Irish saying: There are only two things too serious to joke about in Ireland — marriage and potatoes. In Ireland, where farms were small, a little more than an acre of land planted with potatoes could sustain a family of five or six.

Potatoes also enjoyed great favor in America with the Irish immigrants in 1719. By the middle of the 19th century, potatoes were the darling of agriculture. State and county fairs helped promote potatoes with cooking contests, potato races, and potato chip eating contests. In the 1890s, railroads helped promote potatoes by shipping them all over the Untied States.

Idaho potatoes are prized as drier, mealier and fluffier potatoes that are ideal for baking and French fries.

One well-known potato chip, the Saratoga Potato Chip, was born in that horseracing village. It is believed that George Crum, the chef at a Saratoga restaurant in the 1850s, learned that his diner had complained that the French fries coming from the kitchen were too thick. Angered by the criticism, Crum took a batch of fresh potatoes, sliced them paper thin, and plunged them into a pot of boiling oil. The potato chips were wonderful and became a nationwide sensation.

Mashed potatoes were first known in this country as a Pennsylvania Dutch dish that was eaten early in the 18th century. At that time, they were called Dutch potatoes.

With warmer weather just around the corner, a potato salad pairs well with grilled meats. This one includes beets and cucumber for crunchiness. Since this is my grandmother’s German recipe, it also has fresh dill and caraway seeds, typical German seasonings.

Potato Salad

■ 2 medium beets

■ 1 1/4 pounds red potatoes

■ 4 tablespoons white wine vinegar

■ 1/2 English cucumber,

■ 2 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

■ 1 teaspoon sugar

■ 6 tablespoons olive oil

■ 3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

■ 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds

■ Lettuce leaves

Place the beets in a medium saucepan, cover with water and cook medium heat until tender, about 30 to 35 minutes. When beets are cool enough to handle, peel them and cut into 3/4-inch cubes. Place beets in a small bowl.

At the same time, cut the potatoes into 3/4-inch cubes and boil them in water until tender, about 18 to 20 minutes. Drain the potatoes and transfer them to a large bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the vinegar and gently stir in the potatoes to mix with the vinegar. Cut the cucumber into 3/4-inch cubes and add to the potatoes.

Mix the remaining 2 tablespoons of vinegar with the mustard and sugar in a small bowl. Whisk in the oil and then add the dill and caraway seeds. Add just enough dressing to the beets to coat them. Add the remaining dressing to the potatoes and stir gently to combine. Chill beets and potatoes separately until ready to serve.

Just before serving, gently mix the beets into the potato salad. Serve potato salad on lettuce leaves.