Hilde Lee: Potato salad fans will hold the mayo in high esteem

I wonder what other little food items people are hoarding this week? After the past weeks’ publicity about ketchup in newspapers and on TV, people were getting big bucks for those little paper bags of ketchup. One lady got almost $80 for her bundle.

If I use ketchup on my burger, I also want some mayonnaise. Is that another item to hoard? I hope not. Some of these fads can go too far. Some of the stuff may spoil before it is ever used.

If you ask many Americans where mayonnaise originated, they would probably answer “in the jar on the kitchen shelf.” That is not far from wrong, but somebody had to make the first batch. It was the French, but today they have not gotten a lot of credit for it. Also, the Spanish were early producers of a mayonnaise sauce.

I have found that there are frequently two or more versions to a story, especially about food origins. That’s true about mayonnaise.

However, most food historians agree that mayonnaise was invented in France in the mid-1700s. It was first served in 1756 at the victory banquet of the Duc de Richelieu upon his capture of Minorca from the British. Others claim that the name comes from the French word “manier” (meaning “to stir”). The list could go on and on.