Hilde Lee: Paprika adds color, heat and global flavor

European recipes and cooking always bring my grandmother’s recipes to mind. My dad also liked to cook and would often go through Grandmother’s hand-written recipes for ideas. “Here is what we could have for dinner tomorrow night — a good sharp goulash with lots of paprika.” Of course, Mother would follow his directions (actually, Grandmother’s) and make goulash with lots of paprika, but just the right amount.

When we think of Hungarian cooking, we usually include paprika as an ingredient. Actually, paprika is native to the New World, not to Middle Europe. Columbus identified fiery hot peppers on his journey to America and took some back to Spain. There, the Spanish cultivated them and incorporated them in their cooking.

From Spain, these peppers moved to Italy and then to the Ottoman Empire, of which Bulgaria was a part. The Bulgarians learned how to cultivate the peppers, and took the knowledge with them to Hungary in the 16th century.

Peppers and paprika, the ground spice made from dried peppers, were always hot until the middle of the 19th century, when paprika millers in Hungary invented a technique of removing the veins and seeds of the peppers (where all the heat is isolated).

Eight different “heat levels” of paprika are available in Hungary — from sweet to very hot. The most notable towns in Hungary that produce paprika are Kalocsa and Szeged. These names should appear on the labels of the best imported paprika.

Hungarians and those in neighboring countries do not sprinkle a tiny bit of paprika on top of food to color it, as many cooks in this country do. In Middle Europe, paprika is used by the tablespoon as a primary flavoring — a cross between a flour thickener and a dried vegetable powder. Characteristic dishes using paprika include paprika chicken and fish stew. And, of course, the beef goulash.

The flavor of the best paprika is rich and pungent. It should smell and taste like fresh peppers. The texture should be almost as fine as face powder.

Most of the paprika used in the United States does not come from Hungary, but from Spain. Another important supplier is California. Paprika from Spain and California is sold commercially in a range of colors from light to deep red.

The most flavorful paprika, however, comes from Hungary. It is used in cooking and not as just a coloring agent. When cooking with paprika, remember that it contains a lot of natural sugar and so will caramelize and burn easily. It should be cooked at low heat.

Goulash has been adapted in all of central Europe as a native food. As with all native foods, its ingredients and preparations vary with local traditions. However, it always includes paprika. The authentic Hungarian goulash is hotter and uses more onions.

Goulash, apart from being excellent food, is a most practical dish. It is thrifty, easy to make and can reheated easily. It is a great party dish. You can use either, beef, veal or pork. I prefer veal, as it has a milder flavor.

There are many, many variations of goulash. Each family has its own. Even in our house, Grandmother’s version was different than Mom’s.

Veal Goulash

2-inch salt pork, diced

2 pounds veal shoulder, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 medium onion, chopped

2 teaspoons sweet Hungarian-style paprika

1 tablespoon vinegar

Salt

½ cup stock or water

¼ cup tomato sauce

¼ cup dairy sour cream

Cook the salt pork in a kettle until golden brown. Remove the pork. Brown the meat on all sides in fat remaining in the kettle. Add onions and cook 5 minutes longer. Add paprika, vinegar, ½ teaspoon salt, stock and tomato sauce. Cover and simmer for 1 and ½ hours or until meat is tender, adding a little stock or water, if necessary. Just before serving, stir in browned pork and sour cream. Serves 6.