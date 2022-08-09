Hilde Lee: Olive oil is reliable source of flavor

Most of the time, the oil that is used to cook food adds some of its flavor to the food that is being cooked. Yes, the food itself is the main flavor, but the oil adds some binding to the dish.

Some of the most delicious food in the world comes from places where olive oil is traditionally used in cooking — southern France, southern Italy, the Catalan area of Spain, and the Middle East.

Until about 25 years ago, these regions’ olive oils were only available locally. Slowly, American households began using olive oil in their cooking and became fans.

Where did the olive tree originate? It was first cultivated more than 6,000 years ago in Syria, Lebanon and Israel. In those days, sesame oil was the primary cooking fat and olive oil was used as a cosmetic and a dressing for wounds.

Athletes and wealthy people were massaged with olive oil; others used it on hair and bodies for cleansing. Still today, the Roman Catholic Church uses olive oil to anoint bishops, baptize babies and often bless sick people.

In early days, olive oil was thought to have medicinal qualities. In recent times, modern science has proven that olive oil contains salicylic acid, which is the main ingredient in aspirin.

From ancient Syria, the cultivation of the olive tree spread to the rest of the Mediterranean basin. Around the 6th century B.C., Greeks exported the knowledge of making olive oil to the areas that are now parts of Italy and southern France. It also went to Spain and northern Africa.

Once olive oil began to be used as food, it became a vital ingredient in cooking. The writings of many ancient Romans tell us that olive oil was extracted from olives in much the same way it is today.

In the Middle Ages, olive oil lost favor when lard became popular as a cooking fat. However, the Moors, who did not eat pork, remained loyal to olive oil.

Eventually, the tide turned back to olive oil when English writer John Evelyn felt that olive oil was a necessary clean ingredient and fit well with tart vinegars and other acids.

At the same time, at the turn of the 19th century, olives were introduced into a part of America with a suitable climate for the fruit. Franciscan monks planted the mission variety of olive trees in California. Right after World War II, more than 70 olive-oil factories existed in California. At the time, most of the fruit still came from abroad.

In 1985, the worst freeze of the century struck Italy and its olive trees. Tuscany in northern Italy suffered the most loss, with 90% of the olive trees being destroyed by the freeze.

Olive oil is the only oil that is extracted from a fruit rather than a grain, seed or nut. The important olive oil-producing countries run along the Mediterranean. About 60 types of olive trees exist, and flavors vary by climate and soil. Many olive trees grow in grape vineyards.

The olive tree is a hardy tree that requires a lot of sunlight and heat, but not much rain. Every other year, the tree produces a small crop, because the fruit appears only on new wood.

The making of olive oil is quite a complicated process, and one that should be appreciated. A lot of work goes into that drop of olive oil used on your salad. Let’s see about the process next week. You will never use plain old vegetable oil again.