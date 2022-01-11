Hilde Lee: Next time a meal thrills, thank the spice trade

Often, in winter, food tends to be dull and not very interesting. A pinch of this and a dab of that spice will brighten up that old bean recipe or add a little punch to Grandmother’s stew.

Spices are not a new item to the world of cookery. They go back as far as the Bible. For centuries, Arabs acted as middlemen in the spice trade between Asia and Africa south of the Sahara. They kept the location of the spices secret from their customers.

The Phoenicians distributed spices around the Mediterranean until about 332 of the present era, when the commercial center at Tyre fell to Alexander the Great. In the same year he founded Alexandria, which became the meeting place for merchants from the East and West.

The Romans started sailing to India from Egypt in the first century AD. It was a hazardous business and took two years, until someone discovered that sailing was much faster during the monsoon season, from April to October. The journey took less than a year. The Romans brought back fabulous cargoes of spices for perfume, cosmetics, medicines and cooking.

At about the same time, the overland route from China, the Silk Road, came into use. Starting from the Chinese city of Chang’an (Xian), it led west avoiding the Himalayas, then across Persia and the Fertile Crescent to the Mediterranean or down the Indus Valley. The routes varied according to the political stability, and the taxes levied on the caravans. These caravans carried silks, jewels, cassia, cumin and ginger. These land routes continue for centuries, until steam ships were introduced.

Pepper was the most popular Asian spice in Rome, followed by ginger and turmeric. Most of the recipes in the first century Roman cookbook included an extensive array of spices to aid digestion and to enhance the flavor of food.

As the Roman Empire extended across the Alps, the inhabitants of northern Europe acquired the taste for spices. By 408 AD, they knew the value of pepper, along with beauty of silks, gold and silver. Two years later, Rome fell and Constantinople became the capital of the eastern empire and an important trade center. About the same time, cloves and nutmeg found their way to the West, probably taken by first to India by Indonesian merchants.

The flow of goods from East to West dwindled by the time the Arabs conquered Alexandria in AD 641 and stopped completely a century later. However, a century later, with the rise of Islam, the Arab empire spread from Spain to the borders of China. For 400 years, few spices reached Europe, as there was no direct trade between Muslim Arabs and Christian Europe. Europe had nothing to offer in exchange for goods from Asia. The few spices that did arrive were found only in the great houses and palaces, and in the monasteries.

Trade with the East was reopened by the Crusades in the 11th century. For 200 years, there was a stream of Crusaders and pilgrims to the Holy Land. There, they developed a taste for the foods of that warm climate. Venice and Genoa became the suppliers to the Crusaders and set up trading concessions with the Far East.

The first steps toward the discovery of new routes to the East were taken in 1418, when Henry the Navigator, prince of Portugal, set up a navigation school in southwest Portugal. He set out expeditions down the west coast of Africa, hoping to find a route to the East. During his lifetime, the Portuguese did not succeed.

In May 1498, after a 10-month voyage, Portuguese explorer Vasco de Gama reached the west coast of India. After a stay of several months, he returned to Portugal with a cargo of spices and jewels — and news of a ruler willing to trade. Thus, Venetian monopoly was broken and fixed prices for pepper were established. In 1506, the Lisbon spice trade became a crown monopoly.

What and where are the Spice Islands? Did the Portuguese control the spice trade? What about the English? We will leave that until next week. In the meantime, use some black pepper on that stew.