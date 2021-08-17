Hilde Lee: Medieval cuisine influenced by religion, innovations

When did the human population become aware of food — its preparation and taste? Different historians cite developments going back to the Dark Ages, but I don’t want us growing gray hair with our little historic journey. Granted, there are so many important instances in the early history of foods that we could spend several columns on the subject. (We covered some of them in previous columns.) I Just want us to get a feel of food’s history.
Instead of becoming bogged down, let’s start with one fellow who was quiet intellectual and very interested in food — Charlemagne. By the time of his reign in the 800s, Christianity had become established, especially in France, and life had become regulated, both religiously and politically.
Charlemagne was the most interesting ruler of the early Middle Ages. The Franks had emerged as the dominant tribe, and eventually became a kingdom — France, which dominated Europe.
Charlemagne is important to the history of food because he issued orders to his leaders to plant various foods throughout his empire. Thus, he could keep his troops supplied with food on his campaigns. He also ordered an unknown selection of fruit to be planted. Thanks to Charlemagne, fish ponds, well stocked with carp and trout, were established through out his domain. Farmers were ordered to keep 100 hens so that the troops could have fresh eggs.
Charlemagne hated his doctors because they told him to eat less roasted meat. He usually had four courses of meat at his main meal of the day. Food, at the time, had to be simple because trade routes had been demolished by wars, which meant no more spices. There were no social events, as most of the nobility were out fighting the enemies.
Charlemagne’s court was the one bright spot in several hundred years. After his death, the empire was divided among his heirs into smaller kingdoms, which were not powerful. However, he did leave the legacy of farming for daily foods.
While Europe was bogged down in the Dark Ages, a new religion sprang up in what is now Saudi Arabia. It spread faster than any movement before it. It had a new way of thinking about life and food. These new ideas spread to Spain, then to India and beyond.
The desert regions of sand were endless with no vegetation. The nomadic Bedouins had no private property. If there were herds, the people who owned and tended them were almost constantly in search of water for the animals. However, there were a few cities, which existed because there was water. Eventually, these small settlements grew into larger cities and became a place for trade. One grew into a sanctuary — Mecca.
Even from the beginning of Islam, there were some food prohibitions and customs, which have prevailed. As in Judaism, which came into being much earlier, animals must be slaughtered painlessly. Alcohol is prohibited, but in some regions, grapes are still grown for wine. Devout Muslims abstain from all food and drink in the daylight hours during the entire month of Ramadan. Pork, as in the Jewish religion, is forbidden in Islam.
The Muslims were responsible for a great stride forward — an agricultural revolution. They used new irrigation techniques and new practices of cultivating fruits and vegetables. These have remained for hundreds of years.
After the Dark Ages, Europe was pretty much in ruins, with the exception of Spain. The rest of Europe was suffering from famines, weak kings and a new wave of Germanic and Viking invasions.
However, the most important change was a shift in the climate. Europe became significantly warmer, with a longer growing season. This led people to cultivate more land and, in turn, increased the population. A series of inventions like the plow made owning a plow team of horses profitable. The horse collar, which rests on the shoulder blades of the horse, made the animal an asset to farming.
There were all types of reclamation projects, including building dikes in the Netherlands and moving mountain sides to plant vineyards. The use of the wheel to grind grain made milling a profitable business. Thus, risen and baked bread became more widely used, rather than just warm cereal.
Increasingly, wild animals were enclosed on private lands of the kings and nobility. This led to the enclosure and domestication of animals that are used for food. Stealing these animals became a crime. Nobility banquets, featuring animals that been hunted for pleasure, became the entertainment of the day.
During the Crusades in the 10th century, Europeans conquered Jerusalem. The Spanish knights from the tiny kingdoms in the north of Spain pushed the Moors out of Spain. This consolidated Spanish rule, but opened the peninsula for some European contacts. Both of these events helped change European cuisine.
During this period, there was also a great change in cooking. In the Holy Land, in Spain, and also in formerly Muslim Sicily, Europeans came in contact with a civilization far more educated and wealthy than their own. For the first time, there was direct contact between Islam and also the ancient Greek and Roman cultures.
Europeans began to learn about Greek science and medicine. They learned agricultural techniques and Greek and Muslim cooking. They learned about spices, which had not come to Europe in about 500 years. The trade routes were open again, and there were even more spices than the ancients knew. Pepper and cloves became the highlight of their cooking.
Along with these spices came dried fruit and nuts and sugar, which was almost completely unknown. However, only the wealthy could afford these things. In this mixture of ingredients, medieval cooking was much closer to Indian cooking than what we eat today. This was a period of inventive cooking.
Medieval cooking made a greater use of herbs than we do today. Like spices, herbs were considered quasi-medicine, used to correct human ills.
Let’s take a moment and look a little at 12th-century cooking. Sauces were served with meats and even vegetables. They were based on pounded herbs, breadcrumbs and vinegar. Sweet and sour flavors were added to the sauces. Pounding, straining and coloring foods were the rage.
The earliest medieval cookbook, “Libellus de Arte Coquinaria,” dates from the 12th century. This book refers to cooking being done over a charcoal fire. Food, which was cut in small bits, was cooked in pots. Recipes, in several odd languages, were mostly meat, chicken and some fish. Almost none were for vegetables, but did include spices. (That was an indication that trade networks had opened again and extended all the way to Scandinavia.)
Now that we have gotten some early food history out of the way, we can get down to more specifics that even appear in today’s cooking.