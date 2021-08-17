Hilde Lee: Medieval cuisine influenced by religion, innovations

Charlemagne hated his doctors because they told him to eat less roasted meat. He usually had four courses of meat at his main meal of the day. Food, at the time, had to be simple because trade routes had been demolished by wars, which meant no more spices. There were no social events, as most of the nobility were out fighting the enemies.

Charlemagne’s court was the one bright spot in several hundred years. After his death, the empire was divided among his heirs into smaller kingdoms, which were not powerful. However, he did leave the legacy of farming for daily foods.

While Europe was bogged down in the Dark Ages, a new religion sprang up in what is now Saudi Arabia. It spread faster than any movement before it. It had a new way of thinking about life and food. These new ideas spread to Spain, then to India and beyond.

The desert regions of sand were endless with no vegetation. The nomadic Bedouins had no private property. If there were herds, the people who owned and tended them were almost constantly in search of water for the animals. However, there were a few cities, which existed because there was water. Eventually, these small settlements grew into larger cities and became a place for trade. One grew into a sanctuary — Mecca.