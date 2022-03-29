Hilde Lee: Love it or hate it, garlic has scent of success

I have discovered that you either like garlic or hate it. I like if it is used sparingly, and I do not like smelling it on other people. However, there are many, many people who love garlic, and not just as a spice for food.

Eleanor Roosevelt took three chocolate-coated garlic pills every morning on the advice of her doctor to improve her memory. Other doctors have advised their patients to chew garlic to protect them from getting the flu. In France, there is less incidence of cancer when people consume garlic. In some countries, garlic is pervasive, while in others it is non-existent, such as Japan.

In the past 50 years, Americans have become more garlic conscious, thanks to food writers, ethnic restaurants and world travel.

Throughout the ages, the fragrance of garlic symbolized to many the essence of a good meal. However, it could also mean more. Since ancient times, garlic has held a peculiar fascination, esteemed by some and scorned by others. It has, at various times, been in favor with the ruling class and at others acceptable only for the peasants.

The Greeks believed that anyone who ate garlic was not fit to enter many of the temples for prayer. Yet Hippocrates recognized the effectiveness of garlic in a host of illnesses, which otherwise had not been treatable. Physicians in those days believed that garlic was a cure-all for lots of ailments — from toothaches to asthma.

Early in their history, the Chinese saw garlic as an effective cure in many ailments, including high blood pressure. This theory has been carried on to modern times. In 1970, Arun Bordia, an Indian doctor, proved that garlic helps break down blood clots that cause heart attacks.

There are other historical aspects to garlic. In the ancient world, many believed that garlic was magic. Odysseus used wild garlic to protect himself against the evil of the sorcery of his other gods.

Central and Eastern Europeans used garlic to ward off vampires. Bulbs of garlic were placed in tombs and coffins to keep the dead from rising.

Garlic is generally thought to be indigenous to Central Asia. However, scientists have also placed garlic’s origins in the Middle East. How have scientists explained that American Indians used wild garlic before Europeans brought garlic to America? Medicine men of various tribes administered garlic to treat asthma and bronchitis. Commercial dog foods used garlic because dogs liked the taste.

Garlic is the most widely used herb flavoring in the world. In Gilroy, California, the garlic capital of the United States, there is a garlic festival at harvest time each year. Tons of garlic bulbs are transformed into hundreds of different dishes each year. All may be tasted at this festival.

About 200 million pounds of garlic are harvest each year in the United States. This is in addition to the garlic we import from Mexico and Italy.

The word “garlic” comes from the Anglo-Saxon for spear (“gar”) plus leek (“lac”), because as the plant grows it sends up a green spear-like stalk. Garlic was not new to the world of food, since the Romans had brought it to England. It did not become part of the French cuisine until early in the 19th century, and then only in the south of France. There, the noon meal on Fridays featured a garlic mayonnaise, which was good for the heart and the circulatory system.

Late summer and early fall are harvest times for garlic. That is when it is freshest. It can be stored for months. If the American-grown variety of garlic is in short supply, there are usually plump heads of garlic imported from France, Spain or Mexico. The Mexican variety is purple skinned with small cloves.

Many people hesitate to use fresh garlic because they do not want to peel it. Peeling garlic is simple. To peel a few cloves, put the flat of a knife over them level with the work surface and rap your fist on the blade. The skin should crack and slip off easily. Or simply snip off the ends of the clove and strip off the skin with the point of the paring knife.

I go by my grandmother’s rule: if the garlic is the outstanding taste in a dish, too much has been used. It, like any other spice, should blend with the rest of the ingredients.