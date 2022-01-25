Hilde Lee: Let lentil soup chase away the chill

It has really been cold out there. My grandmother always said to keep warm on the outside and inside, to eat something hearty that will make your juices run and produce some heat. Her favorite was any kind of stew with dried beans or lentils.

I, too, like a stew that is based on dried legumes; the longer they cook, the greater the smell permeates the house — and the more it makes you feel warm.

We are familiar with dried beans, but how about lentils? Smaller than beans, the lentil seed is lens-shaped and is used dried. It is never used green, but is dried when fully ripe. Lentils are extremely nutritious, and are natives of of Southwestern Asia.

The Bible often mentions lentils. The most famous reference is the story of Esau, who sold his birthright for bread and a pottage of lentils. The lentils mentioned in the Bible are the red variety, widely used in Egypt and the Near East.

Throughout the ages, lentils have been considered to be a cheap food. This connotation made them a food to be avoided by the wealthy and snobbish. However, others praised them for their food value. The ancient Greeks thought lentils to be a food for the poor. However, in the fifth century, Greeks of all classes ate lentils combined with chickpeas and broad beans.

In the fifth century, vegetables were not eaten very much, because they were too expensive. However, broad beans and lentils, both mashed together, was an exception. When Athens was at its height of development and ruled the Mediterranean, doctors prescribed lentils for liver ailments.

In Rome, when simple foods were replaced by more refined Greek dishes, lentils lost favor. Apicius, who was a snob, included a recipe for lentils with chestnuts and another for lentils with mussels in one of his cookbooks.

The excavation of Pompeii showed that the population had a liking for lentils. At the time of Pompeii, the Roman demand for lentils was such that that there was a constant stream of specially designed ships that brought lentils to Rome.

In the Middle Ages, lentils were not only looked down upon as a food, but were difficult to digest. They supposedly caused an inflamed stomach, weakened eyesight and caused nightmares. In Paris, where peas, broad beans and lentils were about all there was to eat in the winter, lentils became important.

In Italy, lentils were regarded as the worst vegetable and were resorted to when there was nothing else to eat. In 1588, in Germany, the diet of the peasants consisted of black bread, oatmeal and boiled lentils.

Yet lentils were among the plants Charlemagne ordered planted in his gardens. In the 16th century, Ambroise Pare, a physician, used lentils against smallpox. In the reign of Louis XIV, the tiny green lentils became popular and became known as “poor man’s” meat. The lentil was welcomed as the best fast-day food for those who could not afford fish.

In the United States, the Iroquois Indian population was the first to take to lentils. They had been given some by the Jesuit missionaries along the Great Lakes.

Lentils are monotonous in flavor. However, their neutrality in flavor offers a great possibility for added flavors and seasonings. There is always Lentil Soup — a great winter dish, to which flavorings may be added.

My grandmother was a great believer in “stick to the ribs food” in cold weather. However, she also liked something green in her winter meal — hence the spinach in this soup.

Lentil Soup

■ 1 pound dried lentils, rinsed

■ 3 quarts water

■ 1/3 cup cooking oil (like Crisco)

■ 2 medium onions, minced

■ 5 ounces egg noodles

■ 1 pound raw spinach, chopped

■ Salt and pepper

Put lentils and water in a large covered kettle. Simmer for 1½ to 2 hours or until lentils are tender, but not mushy. Add more water if necessary to keep a soup consistency. Heat oil in a small skillet; add onions and fry until yellow. Add onions to lentil mixture. Then add the noodles. Cover and cook for 20 minutes. Add spinach and cook for 5 minutes longer. Season to taste. Serves 4 to 6.