Hilde Lee: Hot dogs are American favorites with German pedigree

Two kinds of sausage predominated their butchering craft — the frankfurter, a pork sausage from the Frankfurt region, and the wiener, a sausage made with pork and beef from Vienna. Both sausages were tasty, portable and cheap.

How did this new product become one of America’s foods? During the Industrial Revolution, steam-run meat grinders came into being in 1868. This made ground meat more affordable.

In American cities with large German populations, frankfurters and wieners, along with beer, were served in German-style beer gardens. The casual, festive atmosphere appealed to the working class. By the 1870s, outdoor activities boomed during the summer months. There were parties at the beaches, baseball games, and fairs — all filled with people. German pushcart venders began selling affordable sausages to the crowd.

Going back through history, there is no single person or place credited with the invention of the hot dog. Coney Island probably comes close. In the late 1800s, two new rail lines had been built from central New York to the beach area of Coney Island and Brooklyn. All of these people at the beach had to have something to eat.