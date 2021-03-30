Hilde Lee: History of Russian cuisine highlighted contacts with many nations

It is very hard, after writing this column for more than 33 years, to write something new — particularly about food history. Maybe I can combine food history and current events.
Right now, in the news, we are hearing about world leaders, particularly the Chinese. Chinese food is a big subject, which we will break up into several segments. Then, there is another world power — Russia.
Russian food — what’s it like? Let’s take one of our armchair visits. But, first we need a little history about this vast country and its food.
Allan and I took a two-week visit to Moscow and a cruise on the Volga to the countryside from there to the Tartar Mountains, with stops in Uglich and Nishninovograd.
Russia is an immense country that stretches over both Europe and Asia. This vast nation offers not only an enormous variety of landscapes, climates and foodstuffs, but also populations. The former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics had more than 70 major nationalities in its borders. Those had many subdivisions, where people use similar ingredients in preparing similar dishes.
Besides these varying Russian ingredients, there is a strong French culinary influence, which came to Russian with Catherine the Great (1762-1796). Catherine the Great imported French chefs and followed French cuisine. Most of the sauces popular today with the Russian upper class were French in origin. However, there is also a vast amount of German foods incorporated in Russian cuisine.
Earlier Russian rulers also were responsible for bringing foreign food influences to Russian cuisine. The first to do so was Ivan the Terrible (1533-1584). He had Italian architects build additions to the Kremlin. With the Italian workmen for this project came Italian food. Ice cream and fancy pastries intermingled with peasant food.
Besides the French, German and Italian influences on Russian food, still another style of food graced the tables of the Russian nobility. During the reign of Peter the Great, Russian interest turned to the west and its naval power. Peter lived surrounded by Dutchmen, whom he regarded as the greatest of ship builders. Thus, many vegetable dishes and spiced honey cakes found their way into Russian cuisine.
Persian and Turkish accents have become part of Russian cooking through the Caucasus. Thus, shaslik and its variations (skewered broiled lamb with mushroom caps and tomato slices) became part of Russian cuisine.
Poland was part of Imperial Russia for many years. Thus, Polish recipes became incorporated into Russian food. The famous soup borscht is of Polish origin.
One Russian food habit that Allan and I found charming was the zakuska, or cocktail appetizer. (We were invited to several homes, thanks to hospitality connected with his job.) It was said to have arrived in Russia with Rurik, the Scandinavian prince who became the first czar of Russia. In 862, he was invited “to rule and make laws.” Along with him many Scandinavians came to Russia.
Actually, the word “zakuska” means the “bite-down.” You take your tiny glassful of vodka, drink it — no sipping, ever — and then bite down with a bit of herring, or whatever appetizer you may fancy.
The usual zakuska in a private home consists of just one dish — herring. That is the standard. However, often there is a second dish — some slices of sausage, pickled mushrooms or a small salad. Black bread accompanies zakuska and is also part of the dinner. For the bread, there is a dish of sweet butter.
Let’s continue our Russian dinner. After the zakuska comes a large tureen of soup. Usually the soup has a chunk of meat in it, and, if available, some vegetables such as carrots, cabbage and turnips. Minced dill is sprinkled on top. The meat cooked in the soup is placed in a separate dish. Sauerkraut, with some freshly grated carrot and a few drops of olive oil, accompanies the meat.
The most usual complement to the soup is a big pot of kasha or a dish of pearl barley. A non-sweet pastry filled with cooked fish, eggs or cabbage is also served. After the soup, the dessert for an everyday meal is very simple. It is usually a fruit puree, thickened with cornstarch.
Pastries are generally eaten with tea in the afternoon. Homemade jam, about a half-teaspoon, is added to the tea, not the pastry or bread. In the jam, which is made according to an old recipe, every berry must remain whole and be separate from the syrup.
Tea is the beverage of choice — morning, noon or night. Coffee was only for the upper class before the czar was ousted. Today, coffee is more widely known, but tea is still the more usual drink.
Breakfast in Russia isn’t much of a meal. Usually, white bread or a small sweet roll with butter, and maybe a couple of soft-boiled eggs, make the meal. Lunch consists of some fish or pot-cheese cakes and a salad — perhaps some kasha or new potatoes.
Obed, known as dinner, is the main meal. If no salad is served with the main course, a separate vegetable course follows the meat course. Very young small spring chickens, either steamed or quickly roasted and served with a gooseberry sauce, are favorites. Game of all kinds always has been very popular.
Toasting the guests at a party can be a prolonged affair, as one must toast each other in kind. To counteract any dizziness, the host or hostess must provide a platter of sliced Swiss cheese for bites to be taken with every drink.
Caviar is always a luxury, although the price has gone down. All caviars must be served in a bowl surrounded with ice and lemon wedges. There are two main kinds of vodka — an herb-infused vodka and one made of mountain berries. Either one is sipped from a very small glass, like a thimble.