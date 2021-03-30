Hilde Lee: History of Russian cuisine highlighted contacts with many nations

Actually, the word “zakuska” means the “bite-down.” You take your tiny glassful of vodka, drink it — no sipping, ever — and then bite down with a bit of herring, or whatever appetizer you may fancy.

The usual zakuska in a private home consists of just one dish — herring. That is the standard. However, often there is a second dish — some slices of sausage, pickled mushrooms or a small salad. Black bread accompanies zakuska and is also part of the dinner. For the bread, there is a dish of sweet butter.

Let’s continue our Russian dinner. After the zakuska comes a large tureen of soup. Usually the soup has a chunk of meat in it, and, if available, some vegetables such as carrots, cabbage and turnips. Minced dill is sprinkled on top. The meat cooked in the soup is placed in a separate dish. Sauerkraut, with some freshly grated carrot and a few drops of olive oil, accompanies the meat.

The most usual complement to the soup is a big pot of kasha or a dish of pearl barley. A non-sweet pastry filled with cooked fish, eggs or cabbage is also served. After the soup, the dessert for an everyday meal is very simple. It is usually a fruit puree, thickened with cornstarch.