Hilde Lee: Gratitude remains on the menu for feast

Thanksgiving is a different holiday. It is usually a gathering together of family and friends — a time to give thanks for the year’s good deeds, a gathering of family and friends. Since it is always held in the autumn, it is a good time to say thanks for a good year and a plentiful crop, and a good time to plan for the coming year.

It is also a good time to recall those people who gathered together to celebrate the first Thanksgiving. Their spirit is with us on this day of celebration — of that first Thanksgiving in New England.

It was an odd group of obstinate, persevering, industrious, devout human beings who sat down to that first Feast of Thanks. They had achieved a lot just by surviving that year of bitter hardship and recognizing the progress they had made. Their number was smaller than when they landed, but their needs were fewer.

Looking back on the Pilgrims’ meager existence, we might wonder what they had to be thankful for. They had no steam or electric heat, tiled baths, wall-to-wall carpet, or television. But what did they have? They had courage, willpower and faith without limit. Those items add up to a most valuable possession — character. Character cannot be bought, and it cannot be sold. It has to be built, a tiny bit at a time. That is why the remembrance of the first Thanksgiving is important, even today.