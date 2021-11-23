Hilde Lee: Gratitude remains on the menu for feast

Thanksgiving is a different holiday. It is usually a gathering together of family and friends — a time to give thanks for the year’s good deeds, a gathering of family and friends. Since it is always held in the autumn, it is a good time to say thanks for a good year and a plentiful crop, and a good time to plan for the coming year.
It is also a good time to recall those people who gathered together to celebrate the first Thanksgiving. Their spirit is with us on this day of celebration — of that first Thanksgiving in New England.
It was an odd group of obstinate, persevering, industrious, devout human beings who sat down to that first Feast of Thanks. They had achieved a lot just by surviving that year of bitter hardship and recognizing the progress they had made. Their number was smaller than when they landed, but their needs were fewer.
Looking back on the Pilgrims’ meager existence, we might wonder what they had to be thankful for. They had no steam or electric heat, tiled baths, wall-to-wall carpet, or television. But what did they have? They had courage, willpower and faith without limit. Those items add up to a most valuable possession — character. Character cannot be bought, and it cannot be sold. It has to be built, a tiny bit at a time. That is why the remembrance of the first Thanksgiving is important, even today.
The people of the first Thanksgiving were not great adventurers looking for treasure, but plain people looking for a better way of life. They were hunting freedom for themselves and their dependents. They were willing to work and sacrifice for it.
The getting together of all the Plymouth colonists in one party for Thanksgiving — they had no babysitters — is the forerunner of assembling families for the holiday. That tradition has prevailed through the years. We have learned to like our new son-in-law, and maybe Aunt Dolly isn’t so crappy, after all.
We call Thanksgiving dinner a feast. What did those first celebrants eat? The style of the dinner has held through all these years and has been duplicated often.
The colonists ate wild turkey and venison. (Now, unless you have a hunter in the family, venison is not always readily available.) And wild turkey has been domesticated, thus controlling the size and weight of the bird.
A New England friend told me that her family’s Thanksgiving dinner usually consisted of roast stuffed turkey, cranberry sauce or the more firm cranberry jelly, mashed potatoes, Hubbard squash, creamed onions and baked Indian pudding, or pumpkin pie.
Later on, in the South, Thanksgiving dinner was more lavish. There was the stuffed turkey, but also a clove-studded baked ham and a huge dish of scalloped oysters. (If you lived near the coast, oysters were plentiful.) There were sweet and sour pickles, jelly and spiced fruit. For dessert, there were pumpkin pie, homemade ice cream and a seven-layer cake.
Granted, the first Thanksgiving did not have this variety, but was well supplied with thanks and humility for having survived in this strange land.
That first Thanksgiving was a peaceful and gracious meal. Everything on it but the seasonings, spices and sugar had been raised on the farm. The oysters came from the deep water flowing quietly beside the land.
“Count your blessings” was a phrase often heard on that First Thanksgiving. Many, many people did and helped establish this free nation, which is as important today as it was five centuries ago.
Happy Thanksgiving.