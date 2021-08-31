Hilde Lee: Getting medieval: Greece, Islam influenced cooking

Medieval cuisine came into being with the Crusades. During that time, Europeans conquered Jerusalem and neighboring principalities. They conquered and plundered Constantinople. At the same time, the Spanish pushed out the Moors and firmly established the kingdom of Spain.
In the Holy Land and in areas east, the Spanish came into contact with a civilization more sophisticated and more wealthy than their own. For the first time, Europeans had contact with Greece and its civilization and Islam with its culture. The Europeans had a lot to learn about these strange and diverse cultures. Greek science, medicine and mathematics were translated in Latin.
How did all this relate to food and a distinct cuisine? Greek science, medicine, and mathematics were translated from Arabic into Latin. The Europeans learned agricultural techniques, philosophy and Muslim cooking.
They also learned about spices, which had not come to Europe in about 500 years. The trade routes were open again, with many more spices than even the ancients knew about. Pepper and cloves were most prized.
With spices came dried fruits and nuts and sugar, which were almost completely unknown in ancient times. However, only the wealthy could afford these precious commodities.
At the time, medieval cooking was much closer to the Indian cuisine we know today. It made great use of herbs, which were considered partly medicinal. Dozens of sauces were based on pounded herbs, bread crumbs, and vinegar — very much like pesto or mint sauce.
The earliest medieval cookbook dates from the 12th century. Although the original book was lost, there were several copies made in the 13th century in several languages. This book tells about cooking mostly done over a charcoal fire. Food was cooked in pots, cut up into smaller bits and pounded into a puree. The recipes were for meat, chicken or fish. No recipes were for vegetables or fruit. However, most recipes did include spices.
At the time (the 13th century) trade routes had opened up from Persia all the way to Scandinavia. This was the beginning of an international cuisine, which catered to a wide variety of social classes. Spices were widely used when available. In general cuisine was becoming international. All classes of society tried to get spices for flavoring and as a mark of statues.
European food of the 1300s suffered a major catastrophe around 1315 to 1317 in successive years of crop failure. One year of crop failure was not so bad, but 10 to 12 years was devastating. The famines of the early 1300s brought on contagious diseases in southern Europe in 1348.