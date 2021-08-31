Hilde Lee: Getting medieval: Greece, Islam influenced cooking

Medieval cuisine came into being with the Crusades. During that time, Europeans conquered Jerusalem and neighboring principalities. They conquered and plundered Constantinople. At the same time, the Spanish pushed out the Moors and firmly established the kingdom of Spain.

In the Holy Land and in areas east, the Spanish came into contact with a civilization more sophisticated and more wealthy than their own. For the first time, Europeans had contact with Greece and its civilization and Islam with its culture. The Europeans had a lot to learn about these strange and diverse cultures. Greek science, medicine and mathematics were translated in Latin.

How did all this relate to food and a distinct cuisine? Greek science, medicine, and mathematics were translated from Arabic into Latin. The Europeans learned agricultural techniques, philosophy and Muslim cooking.

They also learned about spices, which had not come to Europe in about 500 years. The trade routes were open again, with many more spices than even the ancients knew about. Pepper and cloves were most prized.

With spices came dried fruits and nuts and sugar, which were almost completely unknown in ancient times. However, only the wealthy could afford these precious commodities.