Hilde Lee: From Bike Week to bison. the Dakotas serve up all-American flavor

I hope you enjoyed your recent armchair trip to Iowa. I love the big farms and the hard-working people and, of course, all that corn. Although farming is not an easy life, the people are friendly and very hospitable. So let’s go a little farther north and west to the Dakotas.
One summer when Allan and I were living in New Mexico, we decided to drive north to the Dakotas and check out a Bike Week convention in South Dakota. I thought maybe there would be a hundred or so motorcycles. Would you believe 4,000 motorcycles attended this week-long get-together? They came from Europe and the Far East and camped out wherever there was a place to park and sleep; the motels and campgrounds were full. Luckily, we had made a reservation at a motel.
The bikers were a very polite group, great talkers — at least they could hear each other when they were not biking — and helpful with directions. “Why don’t you eat at the restaurant down the street? Their hamburgers are big and tasty. During Bike Week, their quarter-pounders are half-pounders, and with their fried chicken, you get half a chicken. You see, we are big eaters.”
Although we did not bike, we had a great time with these people and hearing about their adventurers. They wanted to know where we had been during the day and what sights to see. Even the Europeans and Japanese spoke English.
Probably not too many people go to the Dakotas unless they have relatives there or are going on a hunting safari for pheasant or deer in the fall. I know of several men who go on such a trip occasionally. No, they do not hunt buffalo anymore.
The most exotic game bird in South Dakota is the Chinese ring-necked pheasant. It was imported from China in the 1890s and became the state bird of South Dakota. The natural habitat and climate of the state proved suitable for the pheasant, and the first official hunting season opened in 1919 with a one-day two-bird limit.
I think there are few sights that are as impressive as a herd of buffalo coming over a hill at full speed. They do not look around; they know where they are going, and they don’t stop to be petted. If you are too close, they’ll run right over you, so stay clear. I was tempted once to get out of the car as we sat there and watched them. “Don’t you dare. They’ll run right over you,” Allan warned.
Although they are now protected by the U.S. government, buffalo still roam much of the Dakota lands. They feed on grama, a highly nutritious native grass. For centuries, these big animals were the main food supply for the Native Americans and later of the settlers.
As a food source, the buffalo provided fresh meat, bone marrow, and dried or jerked meat. The Indians considered tongues, dried and smoked, a delicacy. They converted buffalo horns into spoons, and dried buffalo dung was a main source of fuel.
South Dakota lost its laid-back existence when gold was discovered there in the mid-1870s. Towns sprang up overnight. However, the main problem of the area was food. There was no agriculture, and all of the food had to be brought in. More fortunes were made bringing in food than were made panning for gold.
The Dakotas, particularly the western parts, are primarily agricultural. The cultivation of spring and durum wheat and barley, along with the raising of cattle and hogs, and large dairy operations, constitutes the main part of the Dakotas’ daily agricultural duties.
Many of the early meals in South Dakota consisted of the hog, which had been brought along with the settlers in crates attached to the bottom of the wagons. Since the wagon trains were not too speedy transportation, the hogs were also walked behind the wagons containing the household goods.
On your trip to the Dakotas you will enjoy some of the pioneer food — nothing fancy. In the early days, anyone who could soak beans and fry bacon was a cook, particularly for the mining camps. The menus usually consisted of fried bacon and beans, and cornbread.
The people who settled the Dakotas are a mixture of European heritage, primarily northern European. Although many residents farmed small plots of land, farming did not become extensive until the railroad came to the Dakotas. Then the raising of livestock and the cultivation of wheat, rye and sunflower seed became the major agriculture and livelihood for the state.
Food in the Dakotas is based on that of the early northern European settlers. Warm Potato Salad with grilled pork or Bratwurst is standard fare. Great for a cookout, even in Virginia.
Warm Potato Salad
■ 4 medium potatoes (about 2 pounds)
■ 1 stalk celery, sliced
■ 4 radishes, sliced
■ 3/4 cucumber, pared and sliced
■ 2 green onions, chopped
■ 1/2 large head romaine lettuce, torn into bite-sized pieces
■ 5 slices bacon
■ 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
■ 1 1/4 cups water
■ 1/2 cup cider vinegar
■ 1/8 teaspoon pepper
Boil the potatoes until just tender, about 25 minutes. Cool the potatoes just enough to handle; peel and slice them. Combine the celery, radishes, cucumbers and onions in a bowl. Place the lettuce in another bowl.
While the potatoes are boiling, place the bacon in a large cold skillet and fry over medium heat until crisp. Drain the bacon and retain 1/4 cup bacon drippings in the skillet. Break the bacon into small pieces and set aside. Add the flour to the bacon drippings and stir over medium-low heat until smooth. Then stir in the water and vinegar and cook until there is a smooth sauce. Season with the pepper. Reduce heat to simmer.