Hilde Lee: From Bike Week to bison. the Dakotas serve up all-American flavor

I hope you enjoyed your recent armchair trip to Iowa. I love the big farms and the hard-working people and, of course, all that corn. Although farming is not an easy life, the people are friendly and very hospitable. So let’s go a little farther north and west to the Dakotas.

One summer when Allan and I were living in New Mexico, we decided to drive north to the Dakotas and check out a Bike Week convention in South Dakota. I thought maybe there would be a hundred or so motorcycles. Would you believe 4,000 motorcycles attended this week-long get-together? They came from Europe and the Far East and camped out wherever there was a place to park and sleep; the motels and campgrounds were full. Luckily, we had made a reservation at a motel.

The bikers were a very polite group, great talkers — at least they could hear each other when they were not biking — and helpful with directions. “Why don’t you eat at the restaurant down the street? Their hamburgers are big and tasty. During Bike Week, their quarter-pounders are half-pounders, and with their fried chicken, you get half a chicken. You see, we are big eaters.”

Although we did not bike, we had a great time with these people and hearing about their adventurers. They wanted to know where we had been during the day and what sights to see. Even the Europeans and Japanese spoke English.