Hilde Lee: Flavors of the Midwest reward returning travelers

As many of you know, I am a senior citizen. I don’t feel like it, and I do everything I am capable of doing. However, I have noticed that many people older than 50 have withdrawn into their little shells. They are afraid to go out, afraid to eat at a restaurant, and afraid to travel.
Having gone through many unpleasant instances in life, I am optimistic and do many things that are not the norm for others. I do not risk life and limb, but while I am on this earth, I want to enjoy what is available, if I can. I love the song “See the USA in Your Chevrolet,” except mine is a 2008 Cadillac with only 65,000 miles on it.
It is perfectly normal to take health precautions, whatever they may be. Some people will not eat in restaurants; others only want to eat outside the restaurant in the garden. Others do not even want people to visit them. As the old saying goes, “Whatever makes you happy. It’s your life.” No. I too, would not risk life and limb for some insignificant event. But, reasonable life has to go on.
It’s travel time.
I love to get in the car and “see the USA.” Each section of our country is unique — different foods and lots of sights.
Let’s go to the center of the country and visit Iowa and the Midwest. There, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, as the song says — more than 7 feet tall. Almost half of the state’s farmland is planted in corn, which reaches the market in the form of pork. What a gorgeous sight to see the neat rows of corn at sunset with rain clouds just above!
Not only are there beautiful vistas in Iowa, but also a bit of history.
The cultivation of corn in Iowa is at least 2,000 years old. Native Americans had developed many varieties of it before Europeans came to the prairies. Corn was a mainstay of the diet of the original inhabitants of Iowa.
The appearance of trained agricultural experts and modern farm machinery in the 1930s, however, contributed most to Iowa’s success with corn. These experts showed Iowa farmers how to select the best ears of corn each fall for the next spring’s seeds. The abundant Iowa corn crop is attributed to not only to the fertile soil, but also to the work of Henry Wallace, secretary of agriculture under President Franklin Roosevelt. He had developed a hybrid seed corn well suited to Iowa’s soil.
You will enjoy driving through Iowa with its 150-acre farms, each operated by one farmer. No, he does not go along dropping seeds of corn into rows of hilled-up dirt. Today, corn is planted by machine in as many as eight rows at a time. The distances between rows, and the spacing of seeds in the rows, is set on the seeder machine by the farmer. Harvesting of corn is also done by machine, which leaves the stalks in the field to be plowed under for fertilizer.
Corn saturates the Midwest as no other single food dominates an area of the world, unless it is rice in Asia. Food dominates the way of life in the Midwest.
However, as you will see driving along in Iowa, there is more than corn. In the early 1900s, soybeans from Asia became part of Iowa’s agriculture. In 1910, more than 300 varieties of soybeans were tested to find the one most suitable for Iowa. At first, the soybeans were just a forage crop. But during World War II they became a source of food. Today, Iowa is the No. 2 producer of soybeans in the nation, right behind Illinois and ahead of Minnesota.
For me, the Midwest has a homey feeling, mostly based on food. For instance, in the Dakotas, Scandinavian rye bread dominates the meal. Desserts are part of the meal all over the Midwest, with pies as the norm. There is Concord grape pie in Ohio. A large platter of whole strawberries, covered with sugar and mosquito netting and left in the sun, is the perfect ending to a meal. Then there is cornmeal mush in winter, dripping with syrup, almost like sweet corn in the summer.
People in the Midwest love gravies, aside from the natural juice of roast beef. One is the giblet gravy of chicken and turkey. It is rich with the butter that has been used for basting. The other is the gravy made the drippings of chicken roasted with cream.
If you are lucky enough to visit one of the Midwestern states on a special day, or when a fair is in progress, you will be able to taste many of the local specialties. Allan and I spent several days in Iowa when a fair was in progress. We must have gained at least five pounds that day.
One fun day Allan and I had was visiting the small town of Newton, Iowa. It was made famous for several reasons. It is home to Maytag Dairy Farms, a producer of blue cheese. The plant may be visited. Next door is the Maytag plant, which produces washing machines — and welcomes visitors.
Of course, there is more to the Midwest than Iowa. How about the Dakotas and then further west to the mountain states and Wyoming? I am ready for a long, long driving trip.
I can’t leave Iowa without telling you about the famous Iowa pork chops. To be a true Iowa pork chop, it should be lean in the center and an inch and a half thick. The stuffing included cornbread, canned corn kernels, chopped onion, chopped celery and chopped green pepper. The chop is smothered with light brown sugar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and ketchup. It is baked for 1 hour in a 350-degree oven.