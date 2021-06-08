Hilde Lee: Flavors of the Midwest reward returning travelers

As many of you know, I am a senior citizen. I don’t feel like it, and I do everything I am capable of doing. However, I have noticed that many people older than 50 have withdrawn into their little shells. They are afraid to go out, afraid to eat at a restaurant, and afraid to travel.

Having gone through many unpleasant instances in life, I am optimistic and do many things that are not the norm for others. I do not risk life and limb, but while I am on this earth, I want to enjoy what is available, if I can. I love the song “See the USA in Your Chevrolet,” except mine is a 2008 Cadillac with only 65,000 miles on it.

It is perfectly normal to take health precautions, whatever they may be. Some people will not eat in restaurants; others only want to eat outside the restaurant in the garden. Others do not even want people to visit them. As the old saying goes, “Whatever makes you happy. It’s your life.” No. I too, would not risk life and limb for some insignificant event. But, reasonable life has to go on.

It’s travel time.

I love to get in the car and “see the USA.” Each section of our country is unique — different foods and lots of sights.