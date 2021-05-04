Hilde Lee: Fertile Crescent foodways shaped our own

Egyptians loved fowl — geese, ducks, cranes, pigeons and quails. In addition to food, fowl also were used for temple offerings. Cooked geese were often offered as funerary offerings. Domestic chickens did not appear until Roman times, when they were used as temple offerings.

Fishing was a sport with spears, hooks and lines, or commercial nets and traps. Since there were few remains of fish or tomb paintings of fish it is difficult to identify species of fish. They were usually dried.

The only beans the Egyptians had were fava beans, black-eyed peas and chickpeas. However, they also had some lentils.

Just as wheat was introduced into Egypt, so were grapes. The wealthiest people owned vineyards and these often had pictures of their vineyards painted on the walls of their tombs. They expected to drink the best wines in the afterlife.

The Egyptians were gourmet cooks. They used many spices, including cumin, anise, garlic and onions. Garlic and onions were fed to the slaves who were building the pyramids.

Many fruits, such as peaches, cherries and pears, were grafted onto trees. Later, olives were grown, eliminating the need for importation of olive oil. Sesame oil had been used for cooking, but animal fats remained the ones most commonly used.

That’s basically what Egyptian food was like and still is. It was probably the best and most advanced of the ancient cuisines of the Fertile Crescent.