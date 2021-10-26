Hilde Lee: Exposure to other cultures influenced Japanese cuisine

Let’s expand a little on a country that I briefly talked about several weeks ago. I canceled a trip to India two years ago and still regret that I did. India is a large country with a diverse population whose foods and eating habits are different from one state to another. For example, in the southwest in the state of Karnataka, it is still the custom for men to cook for important guests.

Karnataka is located in the south of India, and thus did not use many of the spices that were transported on the trade routes that traverse east to west through India. The cuisine is simple, based on eggplant, mango, rice, wheat and beans. There is a cookbook that details all of these rules — a guide of life.

An influence of the Indo-Europeans, who first inhabited this region, was the sacrifice of cattle. The Brahmin priests and the ruling elites were kept permanently segregated from manual laborers and all other professions. You could not eat with people of a lower class or even be served food by them. The religion of the area is based on nonviolence. Thus, killing is wrong; no living thing is to be harmed. Even plants that sprout are not used for food.

Obviously, we would perish without food, so the idea is to cause the least amount of violence to other life forms. As in all religions, there is a degree of adherence to these rules.

As in most cuisines, there is good and bad in everything.