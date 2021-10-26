Hilde Lee: Exposure to other cultures influenced Japanese cuisine

For several weeks, we have taken armchair travels all over the world focusing on unique foods that eventually became known and enjoyed. With explorations by Europeans around the world, new foods eventually became accepted outside of their native habitats. Let’s look at some of these culinary happenings, many of which are still in use today.
Did European food customs mix with those of Asia and the Far East? Yes and no. The average Asian household has maintained its heritage of cooking, but today Mc Donald’s and Kentucky Fried Chicken are readily available in many of the larger cities and towns of Asia.
One of the more interesting exchanges of European-Asian cultures occurred in the 16th century, when Portuguese traders and missionaries arrived in Japan. This only lasted to the mid-19th century, when the Japanese decided to close their outside trade.
However, isolation from the rest of the world helped establish the Japan of today. The capital was moved from Kyoto to Edo (known as Tokyo) and classical Japanese cuisine developed, such as sushi and the tea ceremony.
The trade and exchange of ideas between Portugal and Japan started with Henry the Navigator, prince of Portugal, in the early 15th century. Although he never went to sea, Henry sponsored many explorations, the first one being to find black pepper. He developed new ships and new navigational techniques.
Portuguese ships sailed around the tip of Africa, opening a direct sea route to India and its wealth of spices. Eventually, the Portuguese went further east for luxury items, such as Chinese silks and porcelain that could be sold to Europeans.
However, the trade with India flourished, and it was not long before Portuguese ships appeared in Japan. Was it a love affair between the Portuguese and Japanese? The Portuguese were impressed with the hospitality of the Japanese and their elegant way of eating. The Japanese had very refined table manners. The Portuguese were still eating with their fingers, because forks were not popular in their country. The ritual of a Japanese meal was very dignified and somber.
There were a few Portuguese foods that the Japanese found appealing, especially the sweets. One Portuguese cake, a yellow sponge cake, is still popular today. (It was served at a luncheon at a mountain inn when I was in Japan three years ago) The Portuguese introduced bread to the Japanese. The Japanese preferred to pair it with tea.
Although Japanese food today is very different than in past centuries, some traditions still prevail. Rice is included in almost every meal, even breakfast. Fish provides essential proteins. Western visitors introduced meat. Some kind of pickle accompanies the main meal. Seaweed is part of the main meal, as well as used in sushi, along with some pickled vegetables. The Japanese strive to make each dish — fried, steamed or simmered — an important part of the meal.
Let’s expand a little on a country that I briefly talked about several weeks ago. I canceled a trip to India two years ago and still regret that I did. India is a large country with a diverse population whose foods and eating habits are different from one state to another. For example, in the southwest in the state of Karnataka, it is still the custom for men to cook for important guests.
Karnataka is located in the south of India, and thus did not use many of the spices that were transported on the trade routes that traverse east to west through India. The cuisine is simple, based on eggplant, mango, rice, wheat and beans. There is a cookbook that details all of these rules — a guide of life.
An influence of the Indo-Europeans, who first inhabited this region, was the sacrifice of cattle. The Brahmin priests and the ruling elites were kept permanently segregated from manual laborers and all other professions. You could not eat with people of a lower class or even be served food by them. The religion of the area is based on nonviolence. Thus, killing is wrong; no living thing is to be harmed. Even plants that sprout are not used for food.
Obviously, we would perish without food, so the idea is to cause the least amount of violence to other life forms. As in all religions, there is a degree of adherence to these rules.
As in most cuisines, there is good and bad in everything.