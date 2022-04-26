Hilde Lee: Eggplant overcame poisonous reputation

How often do you cook eggplant? Some of you may even ask: What is eggplant? It is an elongated, pear-shaped, purple-skinned vegetable that has been mainly grown in the Middle East and along the Mediterranean coast. Today, it is available in many fresh vegetable sections of the grocery store. There is also a cream-colored eggplant with lighter flesh. Both are very tasty.

The eggplant is a native of Southeastern Asia, probably India. It has been cultivated there for 4,000 years. The eggplant took its time getting to the rest of the world. It was first cultivated in the modern world in Spain by the Moors in around 900, when they occupied that country.

For centuries, eggplant has been an integral part of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cooking. However, both in Europe and America, until about 75 years ago, the eggplant was regarded with numerous doubts as to its usefulness as a food. Many people, including chefs, refused to use it.

How and why the eggplant was not accepted as a food is not clear. It might have been guilt by association. As a member of the nightshade family of plants, eggplants’ relatives include the tomato and potato, but also the highly poisonous belladonna (deadly nightshade).

Tainted by this unfavorable reputation, it took several centuries to convince people, including chefs, to even think about cooking eggplant. The same had been true about tomatoes. Both vegetables acquired nicknames. The tomato became known as a “love apple” and the eggplant was dubbed the “mad apple.”

Authors took great pleasure in warning their readers about the possible perils of eating these apples (eggplant) and tomatoes. Fortunately, some cooks never saw the warning. In India, both eggplant and tomatoes are enjoyed. In Rome, a banquet was not complete unless it included eggplant.

Since eggplants grow only in warm climates, they were unknown in many countries. Louis XIV liked to see rare and unknown foods at his table. Jean de la Quintine, in charge of the royal kitchen gardens, was the first to grow eggplants in northern France. Thomas Jefferson, who loved researching new foods, also grew eggplants in his garden.

The eggplant was introduced in the 19th century at Delmonico’s restaurant in New York City. Some cookbook writers experimented with recipes for this new vegetable, but it never played an important role in our selection of foods until Italian immigrants in the late 1880s started growing and using it.

Today, eggplants are found in many grocery stores. There is a certain refinement about an elegant eggplant when it is displayed with dull brown potatoes. Over the years, modern agriculture has developed larger, more richly, colored specimens of eggplants.

While Allan and I were visiting a leading restaurant in Istanbul years ago, we were told the story of the eggplant:

It seems that a Turkish imam, who loved good food, surprised his friends by announcing his engagement to the young daughter of a wealthy oil merchant. The friends did not know about her ability to cook. However, they presumed that part of her dowry would include olive oil.

They were right. The father gave the groom 12 jars, each large enough to hold a person, of the precious olive oil. After their marriage, the bride proved to be an excellent cook, and each day she prepared a special dish for her husband. One of them — eggplant cooked in olive oil — became his favorite.

The bride cooked this dish for 12 consecutive days. One the 13th day the dish was missing from the meal. Asked about it, the bride replied: “Dear husband, I do not have any more olive oil. You will have to purchase some for me.” And, since that day, according to the story, this dish has been known as Imam Bayeldi, or “The Iman Fainted.”

It is a simple dish in which chopped onions are sautéed in olive oil. Then garlic, peeled and chopped tomatoes, parsley, and salt and pepper are added and cooked until mushy. Slits are made in 2 medium eggplants, and the garlic mixture is added to each slit. The eggplants are then baked, covered, in a 350-degree oven for about 40 minutes or until tender. Serve hot or cold with yogurt

I do a similar dish with eggplant, mushrooms and corn, baked in a casserole and served with grilled meat. Great for a barbecue.