Hilde Lee: Eating out wasn't always a favorite American pastime

‘Oh! With the pandemic, we don’t eat out. We don’t even go to other people’s homes,” an acquaintance wrote in an email to me. I had asked her and her husband to have dinner with me.
Everyone has made his or her own social rules — some good, some bad. With the lockdowns and cautions, people’s lifestyles have changed. However, people have always loved camaraderie at meals and will continue to do so. Caution, I think, is the watchword.
Eating out has declined. However, close contact with other diners has taken on a new emphasis. Restaurants throughout the country have had to adjust their schedules as to work hours and opening hours.
It was not until the late 18th century that restaurants came into being. Until then, professional chefs could be hired to prepare dinner at a wealthy patron’s home for invited guests. However, many of these chefs had to have trained in an aristocratic kitchen and prepared dinners for wealthy patrons in order to further their careers.
At that time, there was no such establishment as a restaurant where you could sit down at a table and choose food from a menu with specified prices. Theose started to appear in the mid-18th century.
The first restaurant, which opened in Paris in 1765, was in a tavern named for its owner, Boulanger. It served a variety of soups meant to be “restorative.” This originated the term “restaurant.”
True restaurants that accepted customers as they arrived, seated them and offered a choice of cooked dishes at fixed prices did not appear until the late 1700s.
In 1782, La Grande Tavern de Lourdes opened in Paris and served a variety of exotic dishes. However, the restaurant’s specialty dish was still a hearty soup — with a price tag to match. The high prices of the dishes set the tone for restaurants to come.
In 1789, at the time of the French Revolution, many of the aristocrats fled Paris. Suddenly, all of the professional chefs were out of work, and the guild system for chefs became a loose trade organization. People (chefs) could now open establishments to cook and serve whatever food they wanted to work with.
Factory owners and bankers suddenly had lots of money to spend and kept these eating establishments busy. Eating out became a pleasure. Food was divided and served in different courses. People could eat at different times and order different things. However, there was a service, a la Ruses, in which dishes were served in a strict order — no variations.
Another change in food service at the time was meal times. Dinner was usually around 11 in the morning, and then a smaller meal (usually soup) was served at 5 or 6 p.m. In the 19th century, primarily among the wealthy in England, meal times began to change. Dinner was moved to 6 or 7 p.m. to accommodate people working outside the home.
Between the two main meals, breakfast and dinner, muncheon (at noon) or luncheon evolved where people working together shared a meal. Somewhere in between, tea with sandwiches and pastries became popular. By the 19th century, the three-meal pattern became well established. The only difference was in the United States, where tea as a meal was eliminated.
Whatever happened to all those chefs who were employed full time or part time by the nobility? Many opened first-class restaurants, attracting their former patrons. They also wrote cookbooks.
In Paris and London, and eventually New York, the restaurants were huge, ornate structures with paintings, chandeliers, elegant furniture and linens. The affluent atmosphere had been transferred from the manor houses to expensive restaurants.
The first and probably the most important celebrity chef was Marie Antonin Careme, who had served as chef to Prime Minister Talleyrand, Baron Rothschild, Emperor Alexander of Russia and King George IV of England. (of course, my question is: How was the food?) Careme is regarded as founder of the Grande Cuisine. He also invented the chef’s jacket and toque (hat), which only trained chefs are entitled to wear.
Toward the end of the 19th century, Auguste Escoffier made his fame in the finest luxury hotel restaurants in Europe. His book, “Guide Culinaire,” is still the bible of cooking for chefs.
Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin’s work as a food writer is also well known. He emphasized the involvement of nature and soil in the production of local vegetables and how it affects the art of cooking. He used to say, “Tell me what you eat and I will tell you what you are.”
How about food service in America, or “the Colonies,” as the British would say? A little research brought out some interesting facts about our eating habits. There usually had to be a gimmick to American food service, but we have had some extraordinary innovations.
John and Peter Delmonico started the idea of serving a hot lunch in the middle of the day in 1827. Another food gimmick was the innovation of Domino’s pizza to one’s door in less than 30 minutes.
Sometimes the gimmick was just plain good food and clean facilities, even when traveling, as perfected by Fred Harvey and his restaurants along the Santa Fe Railroad. George Pullman designed dining cars on trains. Two Philadelphians named Horn and Hardart imported German equipment to create the first American Automat in 1902.
Lunch wagons, diners, drive-ins, waiters who sing opera, restaurants with wine lists as thick as family Bibles — the love of something new and different has kept America at the forefront of American “eating out.” We’ll get over this pandemic and tell our servers, “Yes, I’ll have some more vegetables and, also, some more gravy.”