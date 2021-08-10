Hilde Lee: Eating out wasn't always a favorite American pastime

‘Oh! With the pandemic, we don’t eat out. We don’t even go to other people’s homes,” an acquaintance wrote in an email to me. I had asked her and her husband to have dinner with me.

Everyone has made his or her own social rules — some good, some bad. With the lockdowns and cautions, people’s lifestyles have changed. However, people have always loved camaraderie at meals and will continue to do so. Caution, I think, is the watchword.

Eating out has declined. However, close contact with other diners has taken on a new emphasis. Restaurants throughout the country have had to adjust their schedules as to work hours and opening hours.

It was not until the late 18th century that restaurants came into being. Until then, professional chefs could be hired to prepare dinner at a wealthy patron’s home for invited guests. However, many of these chefs had to have trained in an aristocratic kitchen and prepared dinners for wealthy patrons in order to further their careers.

At that time, there was no such establishment as a restaurant where you could sit down at a table and choose food from a menu with specified prices. Theose started to appear in the mid-18th century.