Hilde Lee: Don't get greedy with ketchup packets these days

What do you usually put on your hamburger, your French Fries — and maybe your scrambled eggs — at home or when you eat at a restaurant? Ketchup. Of course. Whoops — there is no ketchup bottle or those little packets of ketchup on the table.

Most of last week, the print news and the TV had stories about the shortage of ketchup. One story reported that wholesale prices of the Kraft Heinz ketchup packets had gone up 70%. It seems that it was easy to just grab a handful of ketchup packets on your way out of the restaurant.

Ketchup is the most-consumed added food sauce at U.S. restaurants, with 300,000 tons being sold last year. Even more ketchup is added to food prepared at home. Last year, the pandemic pushed retail ketchup sales 15% higher than the previous year.

Kraft Heinz is the biggest producer of ketchup. Heinz has 70% of the US retail market, but could not keep up with the demand.

According to news reports, the company plans to open two more manufacturing lines this month and more after that. This will increase production of the ketchup packets by about 25% to 12 billion packets a year. Kraft Heinz is already running extra shifts at its plants. The company also invented a “no-touch” ketchup dispenser to help meet the demand for COVID-safe alternatives to the big bottles of ketchup.