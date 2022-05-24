Hilde Lee: Decorative? Delicious? Parsley can be both

Do you have some parsley in your refrigerator? It is used both for garnish and as a mild seasoning. Today, many say it has snob appeal and, if not used, it is not missed.

Parsley is a hardy plant that is native to southern Europe and widely used for flavoring and garnish.

There are 30 varieties of parsley. They are distinguished by the shape of their foliage — curled, double-curled, fern-leaved, and Italian parsley with coarse foliage.

Bunches of parsley leaves are used whole as a garnish. Chopped, either fresh or dried, parsley is used to flavor soups, meat dishes, fish stuffing, cream or cheese sauces, eggs, breads, marinades and most vegetable dishes.

The word “parsley” is from the ancient Greek “petroselinon,” meaning “celery growing among rocks.” Modern botanists believe that Sardinia was the birthplace of parsley. However, historians agree that parsley did originate in the Mediterranean region, and was widely used in the ancient world.

The Egyptians sprinkled parsley on the graves of their dead. This association of parsley with the dead continued into Greek and Roman times, when the bodies of the dead were sprinkled with parsley. This linking of parsley and death is also found in an old English proverbial expression “to be in need of parsley.” It meant that the person was at death’s door.

The ancient Romans knew five kinds of parsley, and so do we. However, they are not necessarily the same kind. Rome was well situated to receive this herb, as parsley was a native of nearby Sardinia. Even today, parsley grows wild in southern Europe.

Another use of parsley in olden days was to ward off intoxication. No Greek or Roman would dare attempt a long banquet without a parsley wreath to protect him from too much wine. This tradition continued until the 16th century, when an English herbalist, William Turner, suggested that parsley seed taken before a drinking bout helped men that have weak brains to bear drink better.

Charlemagne ordered parsley be grown in his gardens in the early 800s. It was also grown in French monasteries at the time.

Whatever the ancient history of parsley, it was one of the most popular medieval herbs for gravies, sauces and relishes. It could even make a quick soup in the late 14th century. Parsley was important in omelets and pickles and, in fact, in almost every medieval dish that called for herbs.

Since colonial days, Americans have grown and used parsley widely. It was such a part of the home garden that Southerners considered it unlucky to transplant it when moving to a new house. Today, we rely on it for flavor and as an attractive garnish. Modern nutritionists support its use by recognizing its important nutritional value.

Our five kinds of parsley today are the pain-leaved, the curly-leaved, the fern leaved, the celery leaved, and the turnip-rooted. Of these, the plain-leaved is probably the original form. It is tastier than the curly-leaved parsley and is extensively grown in Europe. It has almost disappeared commercially in the United States.

Curly parsley has pushed its way into our gardens and stores because of its decorative appeal. It appeared in American seed catalogs in 1878, but has not gained wide following.

Although the ingredients of a bouquet garni may vary, parsley is always included. Parsley may well be awarded the title of “first among leaf vegetables.” Although parsley is often a table or plate decoration it is a welcome table item — both as decoration or food ingredient.