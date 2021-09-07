Hilde Lee: Cuisines of India, Islamic world had lasting influence

Probably the most important food that was used from one end of the Islamic world to the other was rice. It was cultivated in Spain for the first time around 900 AD, when rice was brought there by Muslims. Spinach and eggplant were the dominant vegetables.

The Muslims initiated a new irrigation system, which enabled them to cultivate a variety of fruits and vegetables. It took several centuries for this system to be adopted by Europeans.

After the Crusades, Europeans came into contact with Mediterranean civilizations that were far more sophisticated and wealthy than their own. They were intrigued with the spices and dried fruits, which were prevalent in the Arab world. Sauces were based on pounded herbs, mixed with breadcrumbs and vinegar. Pounding and straining became a new technique for cooking.

The earliest medieval cookbook, “Libellus de Arte Coquinaria,” dates from the 12th century. Although the original was lost, some of the recipes were copied in the 13th century in different languages. The cooking at that time was primarily done in pots over a charcoal fire. Food was cut into small pieces and often pounded into a smooth puree. Spices were added to most meat recipes. Many of these customs are still followed by the tribes of central Asia today.