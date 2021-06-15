Hilde Lee: Corn transformed daily living from breakfast to brooms

Corn was so important to the Incas, Mayans, Aztecs and Native Americans of the Southwest, Plains and northern tribes that this plant entered into their mythology and religious practices.

The plant appears as the Corn Mother. To the Iroquois of New York State, corn, beans and squash represent the three sisters. The corn dance is one of the most spectacular ceremonial dances. It is performed by tribes dependent upon corn to ensure a bountiful crop.

Corn came to be universally accepted by the settlers as it had been by the tribes throughout the country. Today, it is one of America’s favorite vegetables. It is also one of our great agricultural crops and the cornerstone of many industries.

Cornmeal is corn that is coarsely ground. In “new-process” cornmeal, the corn is ground after the hull and germ of the kernel are removed. In “old-process” cornmeal, the whole grain is ground into meal. Although old-process cornmeal is richer in vitamin A, new-process cornmeal keeps better because it has less fat content.

Cornmeal is used in many parts of the world in much the same way as we use bread or potatoes. Italy’s famous polenta and Romania’s mamaliga are cornmeal cooked into a thick mush, served by itself or with a sauce, milk, meat, or vegetables. It also can be fried.