Hilde Lee: Corn, cacti and beans fueled a new culture

For the past several weeks, we have been focusing on European explorations and the discovery of new foods, particularly spices. What about the Western Hemisphere and our neighbors to the South? Let’s take a look at Mexico at the time of the Aztecs and 1492, when Columbus reached the New World.
The Aztecs were not the first New World civilization, as there were earlier people living in what is today Mexico — the Maya, the Toltec and Teotihuacan, among others. However, the Aztecs absorbed and ruled over most of these cultures.
Before the development of agriculture, the early people of Mexico lived primarily by hunting, fishing and gathering. In contrast to Europe and Asia, in the Americas many large animals were extinct before 7000 B.C.
Thus, native people relied on plants for food, like mesquite, nopal cactus and a wild teosinte, an ancestor of corn. Historians tell us that teosinte began to be domesticated about 4000 B.C., or even before. Small animals, like lizards and insects, and fishing provided a substantial part of the Aztecs’ diet.
However, as people became more sedentary and dependent on agriculture, they favored and depended on certain plants for food. Corn was bred for its large grains. Beans, tomatoes, squash and certain varieties of cactus became staples of the early Mexican diet. Avocado and guava became the basis of many Mexican dishes.
When the Aztecs arrived in Mexico around 1325, they were a small group of several thousand who settled on the shores of Lake Texcoco in central Mexico.
The Aztecs had a legend that when they saw an eagle with a snake in its mouth (today a symbol of the Mexican flag), that was the place where they should settle. Thus, the Aztecs settled there and founded the city Tenochtitlan. Eventually, they dominated the entire region.
Maize (corn) was the staple food. The Maya word for corn was “kana,” which means mother. By itself, corn is very nutritious. However, when combined with beans, it provides a complete protein that will sustain life.
One way that the Aztecs used corn was to grind it in a saddle-shaped grinder. This flattened the corn, which was then flattened even more into disks and cooked. The corn or masa could also be steamed in cornhusks to make tamales, or into a drink called atole.
For the native people of Mexico and also our Southwest, corn is revered as a food and a healer. Many believe in singing to corn “so that it will grow strong and feed many people.”
Several different varieties and colors of corn — blue, white, red, yellow and speckled — are used by Mexicans and Native Americans even today. Blue corn is a most important crop, which is used primarily in baked goods.
White corn is a major crop on many reservations and pueblos. It is used in prayer offerings and for making hominy and cornmeal flour. Red corn, ranging in color from light red to maroon, is used in baked goods and stews, and traditionally it is used for dye. In the past, in order to endure long, harsh winters, both Mexican and Native Americans dried much of their corn for winter use.
The miracle of corn is that it grows in the Southwest and arid Mexico at all. However, with a history going back thousands of years, it has enabled the natives of Mexico and the Southwest to survive.
As the natives explain: Corn is mother. The corn plant itself represents the life cycle of the human being, from the planting of a seed to the growing process to death. The cornstalk dried in the fields, leaving behind kernels — new seeds of life for future generations to continue the cycle. Corn in Mexico and the Southwest is the essence of life.
In addition, to corn the Aztecs also used several root vegetables, including jicama, yucca, and sweet potatoes (Ipomoea batatas — probably where we got the name “potato”). Sweet potatoes are not yams, which originally came from Africa.
Many of our everyday vegetables originated in Mexico and Central America. Squash has been an important part of the Native American diet for thousands of years. Squash blossoms are considered a delicacy. They are stuffed and fried. Tomatoes were being eaten by the Aztecs at the time of Columbus’ arrival in the New World.
Most traditional Native Americans believe that people, plants, animals and spirits are all interconnected in an unbroken circle of being. Many wild plants are sacred to modern Native people, who make an offering before harvesting wild plants. Wild plants are not harvested randomly. Rather they are picked as needed, and no more than needed.
Mexico and our Southwest are different worlds with unique native foods. Living in New Mexico, 50 miles from the border, for eight years was an interesting culinary experience with unique restaurants. There is more to Mexican foods than tacos.