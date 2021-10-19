Hilde Lee: Corn, cacti and beans fueled a new culture

White corn is a major crop on many reservations and pueblos. It is used in prayer offerings and for making hominy and cornmeal flour. Red corn, ranging in color from light red to maroon, is used in baked goods and stews, and traditionally it is used for dye. In the past, in order to endure long, harsh winters, both Mexican and Native Americans dried much of their corn for winter use.

The miracle of corn is that it grows in the Southwest and arid Mexico at all. However, with a history going back thousands of years, it has enabled the natives of Mexico and the Southwest to survive.

As the natives explain: Corn is mother. The corn plant itself represents the life cycle of the human being, from the planting of a seed to the growing process to death. The cornstalk dried in the fields, leaving behind kernels — new seeds of life for future generations to continue the cycle. Corn in Mexico and the Southwest is the essence of life.

In addition, to corn the Aztecs also used several root vegetables, including jicama, yucca, and sweet potatoes (Ipomoea batatas — probably where we got the name “potato”). Sweet potatoes are not yams, which originally came from Africa.