Hilde Lee: Cooking became mother of inventions

As many of you know, I enjoy reading about and researching history — particularly food history. How the growing and preparation of food changed in the past hundred years is amazing. By then, nearly every stage of food production became big business — from the farmers in the field, to the business of food preservation, and the invention of labor saving devices for the home cook. No longer did it take half a day to prepare a meal.

Let’s take a look at some of the food-related inventions.

The most important developments of the late 19th century that made easier food preparation possible were the continuation of the Industrial Revolution, involving advanced science and new forms of energy. Even though coal, gas and oil did a good job providing energy for cooking, the most important discovery was electricity.

The best part of that was that electricity came into people’s homes. Almost immediately, manufacturers came out with a selection of devices that claimed to be labor saving. First there were electric toasters, and then (an improvement) the pop-up toaster, so that fingers would not get burned.

The dishwasher was invented in 1886 in Shelbyville, Illinois, by Josephine Cochrane. The first people to buy these dishwashers found that the clumsy hands of their servants broke more dishes. Eventually, a small-model dishwasher was produced and advertised as a labor-saving devise for the housewife. This version became the model for the average home dishwasher.

With the invention of gas-burning engines, the trucking industry was established, as well as engines for ships hauling fruits and vegetables. This fast shipping made it possible for out-of-season fruits and vegetables to became a fixed item on many dinner tables.

In the mid-19th century, after many years of experimentation, the first commercial refrigerator was invented. No longer did meat on the hoof had to be driven to market. It could be slaughtered in one central place, often Chicago, packed into refrigerated railway cars and shipped to distant markets.

In the 1880s, the process of freezing food came into being. Clarence Birdseye, pioneer in freezing foods, found a way to directly bring fresh, frozen foods from the growers to the art of processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing. This led the American population to enlarge their daily use of fresh foods.

Another invention that affected our foods was steel; it's amazing how one thing led to another. It was much cheaper to make in the long run than iron, and also much stronger.

In the 19th century, most people just ate peanuts, preferably roasted, as a snack food. Growers of peanuts were small, independent, privately owned operations.

At that time, John Harvey Kellogg, following a vegetarian diet, promoted nut butters as a healthy meat substitute. Peanut butter was made at home. It was a time-consuming, messy process. By 1900, the first recipe for peanut butter was published. It became an instant hit and was soon mass produced. Sugar was added to make it more tasty.

At first, there were only a few small factories selling peanut butter. However, the equipment was relatively cheap, raw materials were cheap, and it took little labor to produce peanut butter. But peanut butter is not a very stable product; the oil tends to separate and goes rancid rather quickly.

The popularity of peanut butter grew, and two companies began to dominate the market: Beech-Nut and Heinz. Of course, they made other products, too. However, they could afford machinery that produced a more consistent product that would not go rancid in the jar. Also, they could afford the advertising.

Two Italian immigrants, Obici and Peruzzi, began frying peanuts in their small operation in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. They called their business Planters Peanuts. They moved their operation to the South, where the peanuts were grown, and eventually became the major peanut processors in the country.

Pass, the peanuts, please.