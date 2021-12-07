Hilde Lee: Cookies can revive memories of holidays, people

Around Dec. 10 was always cookie-baking time at my house. Mother always waited for me to be out of school for the holidays so that I could help with baking Christmas cookies. Why did we always have to have Santa Claus shapes, even if the hands of the figure frequently burned or got too brown? Teddy, the cocker spaniel, spent most of the day in front of the oven waiting for the “too brown” cookie bits.
If Grandmother timed her semi-annual visit to cookie baking, there was often more confusion in the kitchen. After all, she was a professional cook who always knew everything about baking and cooking. Yes, she catered many, many elegant dinners during the days of the kaiser in Germany. However, regardless of who was in charge of Christmas cookies, some always had Santa’s hands “too brown.”
At one time, what we call a cookie was referred to as a small cake or sweet biscuit. The Dutch came up with the word “koekje,” meaning small cake. The word “cookie” is in American usage. In England, what we know as cookies are called “biscuits.”
The Christmas cookie is one of the last culinary ramparts on which the home cook stands pretty much alone. Of course, the world is full of second-rate store cookies. Bakeries carry them, tray after tray. Supermarkets devote aisles to their dubious charms. There are even take-out shops that sell nothing but freshly baked, over-sweetened, greasy, chocolate-studded invitations to blocked arteries.
There are more varieties of cookies than any other baked product because there are so many shapes, sizes, textures and flavorings. To the basic ingredients, often the same as used in cakes, all kinds of flavorings may be added, such as extracts, spices, nuts, and fruits. Decorations vary from cookie to cookie.
Cookies are usually classified according to the way the dough is shaped. The six classifications are bars and squares, drop cookies, rolled cookies, pressed cookies, molded or shaped cookies, and refrigerator cookies. Bar and drop cookies are made with a soft dough. Others use a stiff dough that is usually less sweet and higher in fat content.
First-class home-baked cookies are poor candidates for commercial manufacture. They are too fragile, too labor intensive, too reliant on expensive ingredients such as pure butter. Looking at a store-bought cookie may conjure up images of Grandma, but the taste of her home-baked cookies is a far cry from the commercially made ones.
One year, I tried making a great variety of cookies for Christmas — some spicy, some nutty, some studded with dried fruit, some chocolate, and some shortbread-like. I had collected cookie recipes all year for my Christmas baking. They were all good, but it took forever to make them; ever again.
I have come to the conclusion that there must be many thousands of cookie recipes. Almost everyone has a favorite cookie, be it crisp and chewy, soft and moist, or buttery rich and sweet. Cookies come in all sizes and shapes, frosted or unfrosted, and in a variety of textures and flavors. There are cookies for every occasion from elegant parties to picnics.
Mention of cookies can be found in America’s first original cookbook, “American Cookery,” published in 1796. In this book, author and cook Amelia Simmons described the preparation of stiff cookie dough with butter, sugar, sour cream and flour, seasoned with ground coriander.
Let’s face it — there’s nothing quite like homemade cookies. Although each Christmas season I used to try and make some different cookies, I usually made the butter cookies of my youth. I always made a batch of Bourbon Balls. They keep well, but at my house did not last too long.
Brandy Wafers were also a favorite cookie, and they were very easy to make.
Brandy Wafers
■ 1/2 cup molasses
■ 1/2 cup butter
■ 1 and 1/4 cup sifted cake flour
■ 1/4 teaspoon salt
■ 1/2 cup sugar
■ 1 tablespoon gound ginger
■ 3 tablespoons brandy
Heat molasses to boiling. Add butter. Add sifted dry ingredients gradually, stirring constantly. Drop by half tablespoons, 3 inches, apart onto greased cookie sheets. Bake 6 cookies at a time, in preheated slow oven, at 300 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes. Cool 1 minute. Remove with spatula and roll at once around handle of a wooden spoon. Makes 5 dozen.