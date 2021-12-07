Hilde Lee: Cookies can revive memories of holidays, people

There are more varieties of cookies than any other baked product because there are so many shapes, sizes, textures and flavorings. To the basic ingredients, often the same as used in cakes, all kinds of flavorings may be added, such as extracts, spices, nuts, and fruits. Decorations vary from cookie to cookie.

Cookies are usually classified according to the way the dough is shaped. The six classifications are bars and squares, drop cookies, rolled cookies, pressed cookies, molded or shaped cookies, and refrigerator cookies. Bar and drop cookies are made with a soft dough. Others use a stiff dough that is usually less sweet and higher in fat content.

First-class home-baked cookies are poor candidates for commercial manufacture. They are too fragile, too labor intensive, too reliant on expensive ingredients such as pure butter. Looking at a store-bought cookie may conjure up images of Grandma, but the taste of her home-baked cookies is a far cry from the commercially made ones.

One year, I tried making a great variety of cookies for Christmas — some spicy, some nutty, some studded with dried fruit, some chocolate, and some shortbread-like. I had collected cookie recipes all year for my Christmas baking. They were all good, but it took forever to make them; ever again.