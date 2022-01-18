Hilde Lee: Control of spice trade heated up history

How did that little black bean-like piece of sharp spice called black pepper get to be a most important trade item in the 11th century? For 200 years, there was a stream of pilgrims and Crusaders to the Holy Land, where they developed a taste for the foods of the warm climate. Venice and Genoa became the principal supplier of such little-known items such as dates, figs, lemons, oranges, almonds, and Asian spices.

Although pepper, nutmeg, mace and cinnamon were expensive, their use was not restricted to the very wealthy, but became common fare for the middle class. Trade in these items went through many transactions. Prices of spices typically increased on every shipment from Alexandria to Lyons or Nurnberg. When Venice defeated Genoa in 1380, that city-state controlled most of the Far East trade of spices, silks and precious stones.

The first step to break the Far East trade monopoly was to find new routes to the Far East in 1418. Thus, Prince Henry of Portugal sent out expeditions from the west coast of Africa into the Indian Ocean to find the source of spices and jewels. By 1500, another Portuguese fleet sailed west and reached Brazil to find another source of spices. The Venetian monopoly had been broken, and a firm price for pepper was established.

In 1510, after various battles with the Arabs, who had controlled trade in the Indian Ocean, the Portuguese became established on the island of Ceylon (now Sri Lanka). There, they quickly exploited the cinnamon forests, enslaved the workers and built up a very lucrative trade monopoly that lasted well into the 17th century.

The Portuguese moved further east and settled the town of Malacca at the southern end of the Malay Peninsula. This was close to the Spice Islands, where cargos of spices and silks were assembled to be shipped to Europe.

The Portuguese were concerned about territorial acquisitions and to spread Catholicism, as well as trade. They also tried to fix the prices of spices. However, the local people were used to exchanging spices for food and clothing, neither of which they produced themselves. They maintained the value of nutmeg and mace by raising the prices sevenfold.

The Portuguese shipped spices to London, but for the first 60 years, it was the Dutch who controlled the shipping and trade in northern Europe. They made a handsome profit from the sale of spices. Then, in 1568, Philip II of Spain moved into the Netherlands, and war broke out. After 15 years, the Dutch managed to dislodge the Spaniards from the northern Calvinist provinces, but not from the Catholic south.

Although the defeat of the Armada in 1588 reduced Spain’s sea power, Philip II was still able to deny the Dutch access to the spice trade. However, with information gathered from spies in Lisbon, about spices, trading methods and Portuguese fortifications, the Dutch planned their first voyage to the Far East.

Portuguese superiority was based on naval and military strength. The Dutch soon surpassed that. However, local rulers enlisted the help of the Dutch to rid themselves of the Portuguese.

The cost of pursuing the monopoly of the spice trade was so immense that it was questionable whether it was worth it. By the 18th century, spices were an important part of international trade. The man who mastered the growth of the spice trade was a young English bookkeeper who sailed to the Indies in 1607. He rose to become governor-general of the Indies — all within a period of 10 years. Almost singlehandedly, he created the Dutch empire whose wealth was built on cloves, mace, nutmeg and Sumatran pepper.

Is there more to the story? Yes — and we’ll see how pepper became an everyday item. And you can go right on sprinkling pepper on that hamburger. But, what about vanilla, chocolate and tomatoes?