Hilde Lee: Coffee, tea and a sip of breakfast history

I ran out of coffee the other day and did not have any for breakfast the next morning. I usually get the morning’s coffee ready to brew the night before and then simply have to turn it on in the morning.

It is strange how the availability of a routine, everyday item can upset an established routine. What was life like in the 17th and 18th centuries without coffee or new foods from faraway lands?

It is amazing how a few items — coffee, sugar, tea, tobacco and spices —completely changed much of the global economy. They have very little nutritional value and at most supply different flavors. However, these luxury items were new and in vogue. They helped to establish colonial empires and specific trading companies to bring these goods to market — especially the European market.

The Portuguese and Spanish were the first in the colonization business, but were pushed out by the English, Dutch and French. The leader was the Dutch East India Company, which was granted a monopoly by its government and became enormously wealthy.

Realizing that the Portuguese had a monopoly on the spice trade for more than a century, the Dutch declared war on the Portuguese, and one by one stole almost every Portuguese trading post in Asia. They burned the plantations and limited production to keep the prices high. In most instances, people who had been growing food for themselves were now producing luxury goods for export. They were paid money and had to buy food from the Dutch traders.

The Dutch also made inroads into the China trade with tea, silk and porcelain — all luxury items. They got exclusive rights to trade with Japan, using an enclosed island near Nagasaki. This trading situation remained in place until the mid-19th century and heavily influenced European trading in Japan, and vice versa.

Another great mercantile power in the 17th and 18th centuries was England. Like the Dutch, the English began preying on Spanish shipping and raiding their ships.

The very first efforts to colonize the New World and reap its products were a failure. Eventually, the American Southern colonies concentrated on tobacco, cotton and rice. Tobacco became the rage in the late 16th and 17th centuries.

Also very important at the time were the British possessions in the Caribbean. The native population of these islands was almost completely wiped out by European diseases. However, enslaved Africans were brought to the islands to work the English sugar plantations. Sugar was used to manufacture rum, a major article of trade for the English.

The French, not to be outdone, had their own Caribbean colonies, including Martinique and a huge swath of North America that stretches down the Mississippi river. With all of this new land available, sugar was still the prime product and was consumed only by the wealthiest people in Europe.

Around the mid-17th century, trade of was no longer a monopoly. British and Dutch traders imported their own sugar and developed a new manufacturing process for it. Since sugar was arriving in Europe in vast quantities, the price plummeted. However, now sugar could be marketed to new consumers and Europeans became sugar addicts. Tobacco followed in the footsteps of sugar and became a prime product of the New World. Of course, there were health warnings about tobacco, but the prospect of wealth overrode them.

There were a few other colonial crops unique to the new continent. Chocolate, which was drunk by the Aztecs and taken up enthusiastically by the Spanish nobles, was the perfect drink for the nobles who never lifted a finger. Chocolate became the drink of choice in Spain.

However, coffee was the drink that dominated Northern Europe, where making money was a prime occupation. Coffee helped keep you awake for long hours to watch your investments. In the 17th century, coffeehouses opened all over Europe.

Why tea replaced coffee in England was just a matter of politics. The English had been buying tea in China and wanted to protect the trade of the East India Company, so they lowered the tariff on tea to almost nothing. The English did not have any coffee plantations throughout the world, so they promoted tea. Later, they figured out that they could grow tea in India.

However, I will stick to coffee as my breakfast drink.