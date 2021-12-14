Hilde Lee: Christmas traditions stay strong over time

Almost every country or nationality has its own traditions to celebrate Christmas. Last week, I mentioned the practice of putting luminarias (candles in paper bags) on the rooftops of houses in the Southwest. They are brown paper bags, half filled with sand, and each holds a small candle, which is lit at dusk.
Each evening for a week or two before Christmas Eve, some member of the household goes up on the roof to light and/or replace the candle. The tradition of these luminaries evolved from the paper lanterns that Mexicans carried at festival time to burn out evil spirits. While we were living in New Mexico, Allan would get up on our flat roof and participate in this tradition.
Christmas celebrations in North America got off to an early start when Christopher Columbus’s flagship, the Santa Maria, wrecked on the shores of Hispaniola on Christmas Eve 1492. Saved by the local Indians, Columbus invited them to dine with him on Christmas Day. For good measure, he named the first settlement on the island La Navidad, meaning Christmas.
In the next two centuries, those areas of North America settled by the Dutch, the Swedes, the Spanish and the English celebrated Christmas, as they would have done in the Old World. However, the Puritans of New England were forbidden by their church elders to observe Christmas, because the Bible made no reference to such a celebration.
The people of German heritage brought the various customs of Christmas, including Christmas trees, to the New World. Poinsettias, plants native to Mexico, became the traditional flowers of Christmas in the mid-19th century. Joel Poinsett, an amateur botanist who was the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, began growing these plants in his garden in South Carolina.
Where did Santa Claus come from, beside the North Pole? He is actually a relative of Kris Kringle (probably Dutch). The Santa Claus we know today came from the imagination of Clement Moore, a New York scholar. In 1822, Moore published a very lengthy poem, “ 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
In this poem, Moore created the mythology of a kindly old man who works all year making toys up at the North Pole to deliver to the children on earth. On this one night, the sleigh with eight reindeer flies to earth to deliver the toys. The publication of the poem in a local newspaper brought delight to the children on Christmas Eve (as well as to Moore).
Allan and I spent one Christmas season in Sweden; he was working with a client and I was enjoying the cold weather and the Christmas festivities. For the Swedes, the Christmas season begins in late November but comes to a climax on Dec. 13, known as Luciadagen (Lucia Day).
The Lucia for whom the day is named, according to legend, was condemned to death in 304 A.D. She supposedly had run afoul of her fiancé’s family when she chose to give her dowry to the people of a poverty-stricken village rather than to her in-laws. The prospective groom decided that such outrageous behavior could only mean that his intended was afflicted with Christianity. She was condemned to burn, but the flames did not harm her. Finally, one of the bystanders plunged a knife through her, and she died.
Lucia Day has remained a festival day in Sweden on Dec. 13. Young girls go caroling on that day and distribute small presents.
No one knows for certain when the first Christmas celebrations took place in Great Britain. Reportedly, St. Augustine and 40 Roman monks baptized more than 10,000 believers on Christmas Day in A.D. 598 — an event generally regarded as the beginning of modern Christianity in England. By the Middle Ages, Christmas had become the most elaborate and important occasion. It was celebrated with pageantry, music and feasting.
Caroling is a deeply rooted British tradition, going back to the medieval minstrels who went from castle to castle singing for their supper. Now all types of groups go caroling, collecting money for all types of charities.
Christmas in Italy is the coming together of two very strong traditions — the Roman and the Christian. For the Romans, the period from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24 was Saturnalia, the time to pay tribute to Saturn, the pagan god of grain. The week-long festival was devoted to public and private business, allowing slaves to dine with masters. At that time, gift giving was traditional with little clay dolls and candles. They were substitutes for human sacrifices.
Early Christians observed their own Christmas rituals in secret. Until 320 A.D., the church of Rome did not proclaim Dec. 25 as Christ’s birthday. However, eventually, nine evenings of special church services began to celebrate the birth of Christ.
In 1203, Saint Francis of Assisi introduced the tradition that made the story of the birth of Christ seem real. Saint Francis used townfolk to play the parts of Joseph and Mary, Jesus, the Wise Men, and the shepherds.
In addition to setting out the family crèche, Italians typically decorated their homes with sprigs of holly and mistletoe, and with candles. The crèche served the same function as the Christmas tree, displaying ornaments and gifts.
But the day most widely devoted to gift giving in Italy is Jan. 6, when the season comes to its official end. At that time, an Italian character named La Befana visits many households. She is a folk character who hesitated to show repentance and was left to ride a broomstick, searching for Christ and his gifts. Just to be sure that she remembers to stop by, children leave her notes and set out their shoes and stockings, in which she can leave something.
Today, almost every nation, whether Christian or not, has a unique way of celebrating Christmas. Not to be forgotten is the wonderful feast of Christmas dinner. And don’t forget the eggnog.