Hilde Lee: Christmas traditions stay strong over time

The people of German heritage brought the various customs of Christmas, including Christmas trees, to the New World. Poinsettias, plants native to Mexico, became the traditional flowers of Christmas in the mid-19th century. Joel Poinsett, an amateur botanist who was the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, began growing these plants in his garden in South Carolina.

Where did Santa Claus come from, beside the North Pole? He is actually a relative of Kris Kringle (probably Dutch). The Santa Claus we know today came from the imagination of Clement Moore, a New York scholar. In 1822, Moore published a very lengthy poem, “ 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

In this poem, Moore created the mythology of a kindly old man who works all year making toys up at the North Pole to deliver to the children on earth. On this one night, the sleigh with eight reindeer flies to earth to deliver the toys. The publication of the poem in a local newspaper brought delight to the children on Christmas Eve (as well as to Moore).

Allan and I spent one Christmas season in Sweden; he was working with a client and I was enjoying the cold weather and the Christmas festivities. For the Swedes, the Christmas season begins in late November but comes to a climax on Dec. 13, known as Luciadagen (Lucia Day).