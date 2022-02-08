Hilde Lee: Chocolate makes heart beat faster for Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine’s Day. Do you like milk or dark chocolate? About 80% of all the chocolate eaten in this country is milk chocolate. The most popular form of that chocolate is Hershey’s Kisses. They are produced at the rate of 1,500 kisses every minute of every day.

Where did chocolate come from? It did not just come to the store with a paper wrapper around it for the customer to consume.

Chocolate and its brother cocoa are made from the beans of the cacao tree, a perennial evergreen tree of the cola family called Theobroma, or “food of the gods.” I wonder who thought up that name. The cacao tree is a native of the hot humid forests of the Amazon basin. It flourishes in tropical climates.

Chocolate is a mixture of roasted cocoa, cocoa butter (also obtained from cocoa beans) and very fine sugar. It is a product of the New World. The word “cocoa” comes from the Mexican “choco” (foam) and “aal” (water).

The Spanish explorers were the first Europeans to see cocoa being used in 1519, when they invaded Mexico. There, they found chocolate in common use — flavored with spices, but unsweetened. It was the favorite drink of Montezuma, emperor of Mexico. At the time, cocoa beans also were used as money.

Cortez, a Spanish explorer, introduced chocolate as a hot drink to Spain. Sugar and vanilla were added as flavorings at that time. By 1580, hot chocolate was in common use in Spain. The Spaniards managed to hold on to their cocoa bean and chocolate drink monopoly for the next hundred years.

By the middle 1600s, cocoa began to be cultivated in the British West Indies and advertised in London. Chocolate shops sprang up

The wives of the New England colonists knew chocolate and loved it. At first it was imported, but as early as 1765, a plant for making chocolate was started in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Chocolate, as a drink, became very popular, as tea and coffee were on the thin side.

Chocolate also was used in baking. The chocolate cake became the darling of Americans, regardless of their age.

The two greatest developments in the history of chocolate came in the 19th century. The first was when Daniel Peter from Switzerland thought of combining milk and chocolate for eating, and thus created milk chocolate. The second was due to another Swiss, who invented the process called “conching.” In this process, chocolate is kneaded into a smooth and velvety texture. It replaced the coarsely grained chocolate that had been in use at the time.

While searching for a cure to a milk-borne disease that affects children, Henri Nestle, a Swiss chemist, developed a method for condensing milk.

The new technology of chocolate making was swept up by the Industrial Revolution, and machines were made to manufacture chocolate. With typical American enterprise, Milton Hershey, a 36-year old caramel maker in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, bought some of these machines and began mass –producing chocolate candy bars in the United States in 1894. By 1911, he was selling $5 million worth of milk chocolate annually.

Where does chocolate really come from? From the cocoa tree, which grows within 20 degrees of the equator. There are three main types of cocoa trees, which are similar, but each has its own unique flavor, which vary with growing conditions and climate.

The cacao pod looks like a bumpy melon and contains cream-colored seeds or beans. These begin to darken immediately when exposed to air. To begin fermentation, the pods are split right in the field and exposed to air for two to nine days.

Before shipping the beans are dries to evaporate most of the moisture. When the beans arrive at the chocolate factory, they are examined and cleaned, and then shipped to the country where they will be converted into chocolate.

As we all know, there are various types of chocolate, the best-known being dark and white. The dark also may have a certain amount of milk added — hence the name “milk chocolate.” In general, most Americans do not like intensely flavored chocolate.

If a chocolate has a good amount of cocoa butter and is well refined and cinched, it will snap sharply when broken into halves. Waxy chocolate and that which is made into cocoa butter will feel like plastic and bend when broken, rather than snap.

I agree with the fellow who said, “I never met a chocolate I didn’t like.” Happy Valentine’s Day.