Hilde Lee: Chilled soup can make everything peachy

You have heard the expression “I thought I had died and gone to heaven” to express delight in an experience. The other day, I thought I had reached that point when I bit into a big, perfect-looking peach. It was firm, but soft to the touch, juicy, sweet, and had a wonderful flavor. I wish I could have kept it forever, but then I wanted to eat it.

Gone was the peach, but the memory has lasted. Will there ever be another one like it? Many writers and poets have compared the peach to the quality of human flesh. No fruit is more laden with exotic metaphors.

The peach is associated with warm climates. Wild peach trees still grow in China, their original home. Their fruits are small, sour and hairy. The process of developing superior strains of peaches has been going on for at least 2,000 years. The peach was the object of a sort of cult from very early times. It served the Chinese poets, painters, and sculptors as a symbol of immortality.

As civilization spread westwards through areas of suitable climate, such as Kashmir and Persia, the peach flourished there as well. It was regarded as a native Persian fruit, hence the specific name “persica.”

From Persia the peach came to Greece, and then to Rome. The peach was also introduced by other explorers to Spain and was taken to America by the Spaniards in the 16th century.

The two categories of peach, clingstone and freestone, are distinguished by the difficulty or ease with which the flesh comes away from the pit. Each type includes fruits with both yellow and white flesh. In 1597 an English botantist described four varieties, white, red, yellow and mixed, adding, “I have them all in my garden.”

However, the English climate is not ideal for peaches. Thus, peaches in England are grown in sheltered areas. The peach is much more at home in the Mediterranean region and parts of North America. American peach growers, especially in California, have done the most in the 20th century to perfect world peach production.

To be at its best, a peach has to ripen on the tree. Freshly picked ripe peaches are so good that it seems a shame to cook them. They are often poached in wine or made into pies. The most famous peach dessert is Peach Melba, created in the 19th century to honor Dame Nellie Melba.

Peaches survive being canned better than tan most fruits. The flavor may be slightly altered, but still good. The canning industry, which started to grow towards the end of the 19th century, now uses most of the world production of peaches.

A close relative of the peach is the nectarine. It has a smooth skin and a flavor so fine that it is named for nectar, the legendary drink of the classical gods. The origin of the nectarine is a mystery. It is a true peach, not a cross between a peach and a plum. At one time, there were six varieties of nectarines in England. Nectarines did not appear in the United States until the 19th century.

Peaches are for dessert or for a snack out of hand. On a hot day, there is almost nothing as refreshing as a bowl of cold peach soup. The Europeans are more attuned to cold soups than we are. However, no one has ever turned my cold Peach Soup down on a hot day.

Peach Soup

Simple to prepare, this soup can be made a day ahead of serving. Serve with a glass of chilled Riesling.

Serves 4 to 6

■ 2 cups fresh peaches, peeled and sliced

■ 1 tablespoon lemon juice

■ 1/4 to 1/3 cup sugar, depending on tartness of peaches

■ 2 cups dry white wine

■ 1 cup whipping cream

■ Fresh mint leaves, for garnish

Immediately after slicing peaches, sprinkle them with the lemon juice. Place the peaches, sugar and wine in a medium-sized saucepan. Slowly bring mixture to a simmer and simmer for 6 to 8 minutes, or until peaches start to soften. Add cream and continue to simmer slowly for another 10 minutes. Place mixture in a food processor and process until smooth. Chill. Garnish each serving with a mint leaf.