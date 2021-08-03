Hilde Lee: Cherries have been an American favorite for centuries

There is something very romantic about cherries. In the 17th century, the fruit was used by many Dutch still-life painters and also by writers of poetry.
Cherries are delightful to eat, whether fresh or baked in pies or cakes. They come from a tree that has charming pink or white flowers during its blooming season, which is in the spring. Unfortunately, cherries are not on the top-growing list of most farmers.
Cherries originated in Asia Minor and were named for the Turkish town Ceraus, which is on the Black Sea. The earliest mention of cherries was probably around 300 B.C. when Theophrastus, the Greek “Father of Botany,” described both the tree and the fruit.
Both sweet and sour cherries were cultivated in the Mediterranean area in times before the common era. The classical Greek name for cherries was “kerasos.”
Pliny, the Roman lover of food and luxurious living, brought the cherry to Rome after one of his victories over Pontus in the Mediterranean region. Pliny recorded eight varieties of cherries being cultivated in Italy. Of course, birds played an important part in spreading the fruit — not only in Italy, but throughout Europe.
After the fall of the Roman Empire, cultivation of cherries declined greatly. Cherries had to be reintroduced into England in the 17th century. By 1640, two dozen varieties of cherries were being grown in England, with tree cuttings later being brought to New England.
Early settlers in New England brought cherry seedlings with them. In 1629, the Red Kentish cherry was being cultivated in Massachusetts. Many a colonial home boasted one or more cherry trees in the back yard. George Washington’s family home had cherry trees, which were featured in the famous book about Washington by Parson Weems.
On our West Coast, the sweet cherry industry began in 1847 when a pioneer horticulturist, Henderson Luelling, brought cherries with him in a covered wagon to Oregon. Many years later, Oregon is one of the top states of America’s cherry industry — both for fresh and canned fruit.
However, we must not forget the beauty of the flowering ornamental cherry trees, such as those grown by the Japanese. In 1912, as a token of goodwill from one capital to another, Yukio Ozaki, governor of Tokyo, presented 3,000 of these ornamental trees to the city of Washington. They were planted along the Tidal Basin, where they are a springtime joy to millions of visitors who come from afar to see them in bloom.
Cherries are divided into two groups — sweet and sour. Sweet cherries are the larger of the two. They are heart-shaped and firm, but tender. They are cultivated primarily west of the Rockies, especially in Washington, California and Oregon, although some are also grown in New York state and the Great Lakes region, primarily Michigan.
Sour cherries are rounder, softer-textured fruit, which are cultivated in the Atlantic states and west of the Mississippi. Michigan leads in the production of sour cherries in this country, followed by Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and New York.
Americans consume more than 140,000 tons of cherries each year, more than half of the sweet cherries and 90% of the sour cherries, which are canned or frozen. Cherry pie, cherry ice cream, cherry jam, cherries jubilee, cherries in salads and fruit cups and meat casseroles, or just a brown paper bag filled with cherries for eating out of hand. Cherries any way at all are special.
What are maraschino cherries? They are made from sweet cherries, such as Royal Ann. The cherries are bleached, then pitted and steeped in a syrup of sugar, water, a touch of oil of bitter almond, and food coloring. The history of this delicacy goes back some 300 years to Italy. There, a whole sweet cherry was soaked in cordial called “maraschino,” which was made from another cherry, the marasca. The name was derived from the Latin “amarus,” meaning bitter.
Later, the French created another version of maraschino cherries, soaked in a sugar syrup. They named their version of cherries soaked in a sugar syrup a maraschino cherry. When imported into this country, maraschino cherries became very popular. In time, Americans developed a similar product. These cherries are used in cookies, cakes and salads. They are most popular in alcoholic beverages.
Regardless of the season of the year, my favorite cherry tart or pie is this one, which is very simple to prepare. Whenever I take it to a dinner, it gets requests for seconds. Unfortunately, it runs out quickly. If a 4-ounce container of Cool Whip is not available, use half of an 8-ounce one and keep the rest in the freezer.
CHERRY CHEESE PIE
■ 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
■ 1/3 cup sugar
■ 1/2 cup sour cream
■ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
■ 1 (4-ounce) container Cool Whip, defrosted (or half of an 8-ounce one)
■ 1 ready-made graham cracker pie crust
■ 1 can cherry pie filling
Beat the cream cheese until smooth. Gradually blend in sugar. Then blend in sour cream and vanilla. Fold in whipped topping. Spread the cheese mixture into the pie crust. Chill until cool. Then spread cherry pie filling on top and chill until ready to serve.