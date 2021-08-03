Hilde Lee: Cherries have been an American favorite for centuries

Early settlers in New England brought cherry seedlings with them. In 1629, the Red Kentish cherry was being cultivated in Massachusetts. Many a colonial home boasted one or more cherry trees in the back yard. George Washington’s family home had cherry trees, which were featured in the famous book about Washington by Parson Weems.

On our West Coast, the sweet cherry industry began in 1847 when a pioneer horticulturist, Henderson Luelling, brought cherries with him in a covered wagon to Oregon. Many years later, Oregon is one of the top states of America’s cherry industry — both for fresh and canned fruit.

However, we must not forget the beauty of the flowering ornamental cherry trees, such as those grown by the Japanese. In 1912, as a token of goodwill from one capital to another, Yukio Ozaki, governor of Tokyo, presented 3,000 of these ornamental trees to the city of Washington. They were planted along the Tidal Basin, where they are a springtime joy to millions of visitors who come from afar to see them in bloom.

Cherries are divided into two groups — sweet and sour. Sweet cherries are the larger of the two. They are heart-shaped and firm, but tender. They are cultivated primarily west of the Rockies, especially in Washington, California and Oregon, although some are also grown in New York state and the Great Lakes region, primarily Michigan.