Hilde Lee: Cheese remains popular around the world

Let’s take a recess from our world-wide food trip and talk about one of the world’s favorite foods — cheese. It varies from country to country. It goes so far back in history that its true origins are not clear.
No one really knows when and where cheese originated, although the earliest was probably around 9000 B.C. That was when milk-yielding animals were domesticated in the Middle East. At that time, people began to realize that milk had a mysterious quality of fermentation. Could this fermentation have curative and strengthening powers?
Zoroaster, the Persian mystic, is said to have lived solely on cheese for 20 years. Wonder what kind of cheese?
Cheese is by no means a new food. The ancient Greeks fed their Olympic athletes lots of cheese. They believed that cheese was a divinely sustaining gift from Aristaeus, the son of Apollo.
The Greeks believed that cheese was a gift of the Olympian gods. It was the miracle of milk being transformed into cheese — a process that mere mortals did not understand and did not question.
Cheese arrived on the ancient supper table when men learned to be herdsmen. Ancient history tells us that a wild breed of Aurochs was raised for milking in Sumeria and ancient Egypt. Sheep were domesticated in Mesopotamia about 12,000 yeas ago. There are many references in the Old Testament to cheeses from ewes’ and cows’ milk.
The discovery of cheese, so the story goes, happened when the ancient herdsmen tried to store milk. They discovered a strange phenomenon. The milk quickly soured and turned the fresh liquid into a semi-solid mixture of curds and whey. This natural acid curdling produced a very sour product. Over time, the herdsmen learned that sweet milk, if used immediately, did not sour.
The Romans had high regard for their cheese, both making it and importing it. Whatever strange lands their empire occupied, cheesemaking was encouraged. Swiss Emmenthal, first made by the Helvetii tribe in the Alps, remains one of the cheeses still enjoyed since early times.
When the Roman Empire declined, cheese making did not vanish, but was passed on into the capable hands of the monks of the Middle Ages. Until then, cheese had been of three types — soft and fresh, pressed and aged, and blue-veined, like Roquefort and Gorgonzola.
With lots of patience and skill, the monks developed cheese with an entirely different character. The result was the soft, ripe, creamy golden Port Salut and Pont l’Eveque. The monks probably also developed France’s famous soft-ripening Brie. It became Charlemagne’s favorite cheese.
While cheese is made in many parts of the world, it reaches its peak in countries where milk, cream and butter form an integral part of the cuisine. Asia has little or no tradition in cheese making. India is the only major Asian country where the population regularly eats and cooks with cheese.
The two most important countries of cheese making have traditionally been France and Italy. France leads the world with 400 varieties of cheese, each being subdivided according to the region or town or province. The Italians had a similar way of classifying their cheese, with Fontina and Gorgonzola leading the list.
Cheese is not only for snacking and sandwiches, but is an important cooking ingredient — and even the star attraction in a light luncheon dish. I like this recipe because it combines two types of cheese for an interesting taste combination.
Cheese Soufflé
■ 3 tablespoons butter
■ 3 tablespoon flour
■ 1 1/4 cups milk
■ Salt and freshly ground pepper
■ 1 teaspoon prepared mustard
■ 4 egg yolks
■ 4 tablespoons grated Gruyere cheese
■ 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
■ 5 egg white
Melt the butter in a saucepan. Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat and gradually stir in the milk until a smooth sauce is formed.
Return the saucepan to the heat and bring to a boil, stirring. Remove from the heat and stir in the seasonings. Cook the sauce slightly. Beat the egg yolks and the cheese. Beat the egg whites until stiff. Mix 1 tablespoon of the egg whites into the sauce, then fold in the rest.