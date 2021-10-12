Hilde Lee: Cheese remains popular around the world

The discovery of cheese, so the story goes, happened when the ancient herdsmen tried to store milk. They discovered a strange phenomenon. The milk quickly soured and turned the fresh liquid into a semi-solid mixture of curds and whey. This natural acid curdling produced a very sour product. Over time, the herdsmen learned that sweet milk, if used immediately, did not sour.

The Romans had high regard for their cheese, both making it and importing it. Whatever strange lands their empire occupied, cheesemaking was encouraged. Swiss Emmenthal, first made by the Helvetii tribe in the Alps, remains one of the cheeses still enjoyed since early times.

When the Roman Empire declined, cheese making did not vanish, but was passed on into the capable hands of the monks of the Middle Ages. Until then, cheese had been of three types — soft and fresh, pressed and aged, and blue-veined, like Roquefort and Gorgonzola.

With lots of patience and skill, the monks developed cheese with an entirely different character. The result was the soft, ripe, creamy golden Port Salut and Pont l’Eveque. The monks probably also developed France’s famous soft-ripening Brie. It became Charlemagne’s favorite cheese.