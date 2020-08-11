Hilde Lee: Blueberries serve up color, flavor and American history

One day, quite a while ago, Snoopy, my dog, informed me that he, too, would like some blueberries with his cereal for breakfast. This is going too far, I thought.

I knew he liked crunchy cereal, but blueberries? Can’t he be satisfied with sliced strawberries? To keep peace in the family, I added some blueberries to his bowl and have done so occasionally ever since.

But, blueberries have no taste, I told Snoopy. “But, they look pretty,” he replied.

My mother always complained that blueberries had no taste. For years, I have tried to see if those little round blue specks in my cereal bowl were worth the price.

The blueberry is the most recent example of a fruit plant taken from the wild and brought into commercial cultivation. This new agriculture began in New Jersey in 1920 under Dr. F.V. Coville. It depended on acidic, boggy soils, which previously had been worthless for cultivation.

The cultivated varieties of blueberries are mostly hybrids of three native American species — the highbush V, the rabbit-eye and the lowbush. The fruits of cultivated varieties are far removed from wild blueberries and may be four times as big. They have been bred not only for size, but also for a pleasing combination of acidity and sweetness.