Hilde Lee: Blueberries serve up color, flavor and American history

One day, quite a while ago, Snoopy, my dog, informed me that he, too, would like some blueberries with his cereal for breakfast. This is going too far, I thought.
I knew he liked crunchy cereal, but blueberries? Can’t he be satisfied with sliced strawberries? To keep peace in the family, I added some blueberries to his bowl and have done so occasionally ever since.
But, blueberries have no taste, I told Snoopy. “But, they look pretty,” he replied.
My mother always complained that blueberries had no taste. For years, I have tried to see if those little round blue specks in my cereal bowl were worth the price.
The blueberry is the most recent example of a fruit plant taken from the wild and brought into commercial cultivation. This new agriculture began in New Jersey in 1920 under Dr. F.V. Coville. It depended on acidic, boggy soils, which previously had been worthless for cultivation.
The cultivated varieties of blueberries are mostly hybrids of three native American species — the highbush V, the rabbit-eye and the lowbush. The fruits of cultivated varieties are far removed from wild blueberries and may be four times as big. They have been bred not only for size, but also for a pleasing combination of acidity and sweetness.
At the beginning of the summer, we get blueberries from Florida in our grocery stores. Then they come from North Carolina, followed by New Jersey. By mid-July, some blueberries may travel from Maine. However, the lowbush Maine blueberries are primarily for local consumption. The last home base for American blueberries has been Michigan — also with no taste.
“Get some blueberries,” my plush buddy reminded me as I headed out to the grocery the other day. Lo and behold, when I got to the store, baskets of blueberries were on special — two for $3. They looked big and plump, and I decided to get some.
When I got home, I could not resist opening up the basket and tasting one. As I chewed some blueberries, they crunched. What’s happening? They have a pleasant, slightly tart taste. Where are these blueberries from? Grown in Washington State, the label said, so I went back to the store and got a couple more baskets.
Blueberries are a native North American fruit. The Indians used them long before the European settlers came. They pounded blueberries into the flesh of venison before smoke-drying it. The acid in the berries helped cure the meat. The Indians also made blueberry tea from the roots, and they used blueberry syrup for coughs. Blueberries also were used to dye their clothing.
There is much confusion about the difference between blueberries and huckleberries, as the words are used interchangeably. Usually, the lighter berries are called blueberries, and the darker, blackish ones are huckleberries. Outside of New England, they are often lumped together.
By the middle of the 19th century, blueberries were under cultivation in the woody swamp lands of Maine and New Hampshire, and in the cooler areas of other states where the soil is particularly acidic.
There are two varieties of blueberries — low bush and high bush. The commercial varieties of blueberries are called high bush and are grown in Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey and Michigan.
The low-bush variety, which does not travel well, usually is confined to local markets in Maine and New Hampshire. The berries are very tiny, have a more intense flavor, and are purple on the inside.
The low-bush blueberries are primarily sold to large bakeries and food processors for muffin and pancake mixes. Consumers prefer little dots of blue instead of big ones from cultivated blueberries, and the small berries allow manufacturers to put more berries in each muffin.
Although the low-bush type of blueberry grew wild centuries ago, it is now being cultivated in controlled areas known as “blueberry barrens” in Maine and New Hampshire. The berries grow on a two-year cycle, with only half of the estimated 50,000 acres being harvested each year. The other half of the acreage is burned over to encourage more growth the following year. In those regions, the only pleasant aftermath of a forest fire is new growth of low blueberry bushes.
The raising of low-bush blueberries is very labor intensive, as they must be picked by hand with a rake-like devise that combs the berries from the bushes. For the harvest season in Maine, the Micmac Indians are bused in from Nova Scotia. Local people, with many teenagers, help with the harvest of more than 20 million pounds of “wild” blueberries every year.
Through hybridization, cultivated high-bush blueberries have become very large and grow on bushes 4 to 5 feet tall. They are juicier but have much less flavor than their parent berries. It takes eight years for a hybrid blueberry bush to produce a substantial crop.
The cultivated blueberries can be mechanically harvested several times during the growing season. The wild blueberries are harvest with a device that resembles the prongs of a rake. The tourist industry has reproduced this hand-held device, which is used as a planter in many homes. (I used to have one).
When purchasing blueberries at the supermarket, look for large berries that have been refrigerated and are plump with a grayish-blue color. To preserve their flavor, store them in the refrigerator as soon as possible. Do not wash them until you are ready to use them, as wet berries spoil easily.
The following recipe combines fresh and baked blueberries. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
Blueberry Tart
» 6 cups blueberries
» 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
» 5 tablespoons sugar
» ½ cup (1 stick) butter or margarine
» 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
» 3 tablespoons ice water
» ⅛ teaspoon cinnamon
Rinse the blueberries and let them drain.
Combine the 1 cup of flour and 2 of the tablespoons of sugar in a bowl. Cut in the butter or margarine until crumbly. Sprinkle the mixture with the vinegar and mix with a fork. Add 1 tablespoon of ice water at a time until a dough is formed and can be shaped into a ball. (1 or 2 more tablespoons of ice water may be needed.) Press the dough into the bottom and 1 inch up the sides of a 9-inch, ungreased springform pan.
Add 4 cups of the blueberries to the dough-lined pan. Combine the 1 tablespoon of flour, the remaining 3 tablespoons of sugar, and the cinnamon and sprinkle evenly over the top of the blueberries. Bake in a preheated 400 degree Fahrenheit oven for 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and immediately cover the filling with the remaining 2 cups of fresh blueberries. Cool the tart on a wire rack. Remove the springform rim and serve. Serves 8.
Hilde G. Lee is a food writer and co-author of “Virginia Wine Country III” with her husband, Allan Lee. She can be reached at hildeglee@yahoo.com.
