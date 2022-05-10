Hilde Lee: Black pepper spiced up meals, medicine

We tend to complain a little when there is no pepper on the table to season our food. Some people are addicted to adding pepper and salt to food before even tasting it. That used to bother me; you spend many hours preparing a certain dish, and then guests do not even bother to taste the food before sprinkling it with pepper, and also more salt.

Pepper was important throughout most of history. During the Middle Ages, a pound of peppercorns was equal to two or three weeks’ salary for an English farm worker. In France, during the Middle Ages, a pound of peppercorns was the same as a pound of gold. Peppercorns were like money and were a more stable medium of exchange than gold.

The use of pepper as money spanned some 1,500 to 2,000 years. From ancient Greek and Roman times, peppercorns were used to pay rent, pay taxes, provide extra pay for soldiers, and become dowries for marriages. A man’s wealth was no longer judged by the amount of money he owned, but by the amount of pepper in his pantry. One way of saying that a man was poor was to say that he lacked pepper.

The aristocracy of Saxony gave the name “pepper bags” to nobles who marry commoners for their money.

No one knows exactly when pepper first appeared in the Mediterranean world. There was some mention of it in the fourth century B.C. At first, it came into the area in very small quantities. It was carries by caravans from market to market, from India to the home bases of Arab traders. They resold this pepper without knowing what it was or where it really came from.

However, early in the Christian era, traders discovered that the monsoon winds blew eastward for half of the year and westward the other half. Thus, ships began sailing from Egyptian Red Sea ports to India in the summer and back in the winter with produce and pepper, the most important crop.

When pepper reached the Mediterranean world, it attracted less attention as a part of food than as medicine. However, the fact that pepper spiced up the taste of food was quickly recognized, and pepper was added to many Roman dishes. The perfect seasoning in Roman times was black salt with white pepper. White pepper was twice as expensive as black pepper.

The Roman regard for pepper and other spices was so intense that the emperor built a special spice market, part of which is still in existence, on a street in Rome.

Even after the collapse of the Roman Empire, several trade routes to the East were used to bring back spices, as well as tea, coffee and tobacco. When the Crusades lost favor, Venice rented ships to bring back pepper and spices. Throughout the Middle Ages, Venice was the source of pepper. At that time, Europe was consuming 6.6 million pounds of pepper annually.

Although Portugal was the leader of the spice trade in the 1400s, the Dutch quickly took over the trade, along with the British. Competition brought prices down, particularly of pepper.

Strange as it may seem, the city that is almost in line with Venice, is Salem, Massachusetts. In 1791, the United States re-exported 500 pounds of pepper to other parts of the world. By 1805, that figure grew to 7.5 million pounds — 15,000 times as much. America had acquired a great skill in shipbuilding, and the fast clipper ships had a monopoly on trade in the Far East. In 1806, the American ship Eliza ferried 1 million pounds of pepper from Sumatra to Salem.

How does pepper grow? And where do those little peppercorns come from? The pepper tree is often mentioned in literature, but pepper does not grow on a tree. It grows on a vine. The pepper vine has tendrils, by which it climbs to any tree near the pepper plant. Sometimes, this pepper plant reaches a height of 30 feet.

Pepper plants have a life of 35 to 40 years. The small plants, no more than a quarter of an inch across when fully grown, keep up to 40 years and longer.

Are there any dishes that are just based on pepper? I don’t think so. Pepper is strictly a seasoning.